Al Naboodah Group and GWM unveil the all-new TANK 700 in the UAE

Launch marks a significant acceleration of GWM's Ecosystem-based Global Strategy
The Saeed Juma Al Naboodah Group, the distributor for Great Wall Motor in the UAE, and GWM marked the UAE debut of the all-new TANK 700 with an unforgettable showcase, lighting up the Burj Khalifa as the flagship SUV was simultaneously revealed at the luxurious Armani Hotel, Dubai. This move marks a significant acceleration of GWM's “Ecosystem-based Global Strategy.”
The all-new TANK 700 is a next-generation luxury off-road SUV engineered to redefine capability, comfort and intelligent driving. Building on the TANK’s growing success in the region, the TANK 700 sets a new standard for premium adventure vehicles, delivering a blend of power, ruggedness and refined sophistication. Designed for drivers who demand performance on and off the road, it combines bold craftsmanship with advanced technology.
On the same day, GWM also held a TECH DAY event and unveiled its Hi4 intelligent 4WD electric-hybrid system and introduced the industry’s first off-road grading system, establishing clear tiers spanning from urban SUVs to super off-road vehicles.
At the heart of the TANK 700 lies a 3.0L Twin Turbo V6 engine paired with a smooth and responsive 9-speed automatic transmission, generating 355 HP and 560 Nm of torque. The advanced 4WD system offers 12 driving modes, ensuring control and adaptability across dunes, mountain trails and city roads. With a towing capacity of 2.5 tons, a minimum ground clearance of 239 mm and a wading depth of 900 mm, the TANK 700 is engineered for serious off-road adventure.
Measuring 5105 mm long, 2061 mm wide and 1952 mm tall, the TANK 700 commands its muscular stance and modern-luxury silhouette. Distinctive 22” alloy wheels, sculpted body lines and elevated proportions emphasise strength and elegance. Inside, the 5-seat cabin offers premium materials and attention to detail, featuring Nappa leather upholstery and ventilated massage-function seats for both first and second rows.
The TANK 700 is equipped with intelligent technologies focused on driver convenience and safety, including a 12.3” Digital Instrument Cluster, 16.2” Multimedia Centre Screen, 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Active Noise Cancellation, Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Offline Voice Recognition in English and Arabic, and L2 Driving Assistance. The vehicle also features front and rear electronic differential locks and a centre M-Lock.
Speaking on the occasion, Parker Shi, President of GWM International, stated: "The TANK 700 was refined in the very landscapes it is built to conquer. From extreme-heat desert testing to real-world endurance trials, this flagship represents Luxury That Conquers — a blend of comfort, capability and craftsmanship shaped around the expectations of drivers in the Middle East. It is the symbol of the new chapter GWM is opening in this region."
Medhat Shoukry, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Saeed Juma Al Naboodah Group, said: “The launch of the TANK 700 represents a significant step forward in our partnership with GWM. As one of China’s most reputable automotive brands, GWM brings deep engineering expertise, and together we are introducing technology that raises expectations in the UAE market. Our focus is to introduce more advanced models to the market while enhancing our after-sales and service network to deliver a premium ownership experience. The enthusiasm from customers reflects the potential of this partnership, and we look forward to building on this momentum with GWM.”
As a key pillar of GWM’s global expansion strategy, the TANK series continues to demonstrate strong growth. GWM TANK models are now available in over 30 countries, with global cumulative sales exceeding 800,000 units. As the flagship model, the TANK 700’s Middle East debut marks a significant milestone in its global rollout, positioning the region as a crucial driver in elevating TANK’s global presence.
