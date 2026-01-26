Brother arrested after stabbing Amman lawyer Zeina Majali, 30, to death

Suspect surrendered as investigators report the victim was attacked inside family home
Dubai: A young Jordanian lawyer was killed after being stabbed by her brother in the north of the capital, Amman, security sources said on Sunday, in a case that has shocked the country and renewed public outrage over domestic violence.
State-run Al Mamlaka news agency reported, citing a security source, that the man stabbed his sister, Zeina Majali, with a sharp object, causing severe injuries. She was taken to hospital but later died of her wounds.
The suspect surrendered to police shortly after the incident, the source said, adding that investigation teams had launched inquiries to determine the circumstances and motive of the killing.
Majali, 30, was a lawyer from the Al Rashid district of Amman, according to the Jordanian Feminist Movement, which identified the suspect as her brother, aged 35. The group said Majali had previously filed a domestic violence complaint against him with the Family Protection Unit.
Some local media outlets reported that Majali was killed while attempting to stop her brother from assaulting their father. However, the Feminist Movement cited a different account, saying she was attacked inside the family home. Authorities have not confirmed either version.
In a brief social media post, Majali’s sister mourned her death, writing: “I am now a body without a soul.” Jordanian authorities did not immediately comment further on the case.
