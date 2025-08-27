Former Jordanian MP, son killed by nephew in family dispute shooting in Amman

Authorities later confirmed the assailant was Abu Sweilem’s nephew
Dubai: A former member of Jordan’s Parliament, Dr. Mousa Omeir Hassan Abu Sweilem, and his son Ayman, an employee of the House of Representatives, were shot dead Tuesday evening in a family dispute north of the capital, authorities said. His wife was also wounded and remains in critical condition at Jordan University Hospital, local media reported.
The shooting took place in the Abu Nseir district, where the family came under fire from a relative. Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi, spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate, said officers received a report that a man had opened fire on Abu Sweilem, his wife and their son. Paramedics rushed the three to hospital, but the former lawmaker and his son were pronounced dead on arrival.
Authorities later confirmed the assailant was Abu Sweilem’s nephew. He turned himself in to police shortly after the attack and surrendered the firearm used.
The Public Security Directorate said investigations are continuing. No further details were immediately available about the motive behind the shooting, which has shocked the local community.
