Former Jordanian MP, son killed by nephew in family dispute shooting in Amman

Authorities later confirmed the assailant was Abu Sweilem’s nephew

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Dr. Mousa Omeir Hassan Abu Sweilem (L), and his son Ayman (R)
Supplied

Dubai: A former member of Jordan’s Parliament, Dr. Mousa Omeir Hassan Abu Sweilem, and his son Ayman, an employee of the House of Representatives, were shot dead Tuesday evening in a family dispute north of the capital, authorities said. His wife was also wounded and remains in critical condition at Jordan University Hospital, local media reported.

The shooting took place in the Abu Nseir district, where the family came under fire from a relative. Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi, spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate, said officers received a report that a man had opened fire on Abu Sweilem, his wife and their son. Paramedics rushed the three to hospital, but the former lawmaker and his son were pronounced dead on arrival.

Authorities later confirmed the assailant was Abu Sweilem’s nephew. He turned himself in to police shortly after the attack and surrendered the firearm used.

The Public Security Directorate said investigations are continuing. No further details were immediately available about the motive behind the shooting, which has shocked the local community.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
