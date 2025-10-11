Sharjah Ruler leads funeral prayers for veteran education advisor Mohammed Diab Al Mousa

Ruling family, officials, and residents pay final respects to Sharjah education pioneer
Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, led funeral prayers today morning for the late Mohammed Diab Al Mousa, educational advisor at the Ruler’s Court.
The prayers were attended by members of the ruling family, senior officials, citizens, and residents who gathered to pay their final respects to one of Sharjah’s most distinguished education pioneers.
Al Mousa, who passed away yesterday at the age of 92, leaves behind a legacy deeply intertwined with Sharjah’s educational and cultural development. Born in Kafr ‘Ana, Palestine, in 1933, he dedicated his life to advancing education, culture, and media across Palestine, Jordan, Kuwait, and the UAE.
In 1945, Al Mousa helped establish Sharjah’s first formal schools, later serving as a teacher, educational inspector, and administrator in several Arab countries between 1957 and 1981. His contributions played a pivotal role in shaping the educational frameworks of the region.
From 1981 to 1989, Al Mousa became the first director of Sharjah’s Department of Culture, the UAE’s first government body dedicated to cultural affairs. Under the guidance of Sheikh Sultan, he led landmark initiatives including the Sharjah International Book Fair, the first Child Culture Festival, and the Sharjah Theatre Days, setting the foundation for the emirate’s emergence as a regional hub of culture and knowledge.
He later served as Director-General of Sharjah TV (1989–1998) and was Deputy Chairman of the ArabSat Coordination Council (1997–1998). From 1998 to 2000, he held the post of Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Childhood in Sharjah, before being appointed educational advisor to the Ruler of Sharjah in 2000, a position through which he continued to influence policy and nurture educational excellence.
Al Mousa also served as a member of the Sharjah Education Council and the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence, where his guidance helped shape the next generation of educators.
Throughout his life, Mohammed Diab Al Mousa was known for his humility, wisdom, and tireless dedication to learning, values that mirrored Sharjah’s own cultural journey under Sheikh Sultan’s leadership.
