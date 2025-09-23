Member of Sharjah royal family passes away; three days of mourning declared

The Ruler’s Court extended its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased
Sharjah: Sheikh Sultan bin Khalid bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, a member of the Sharjah royal family, died on Monday, according to a statement issued by the Office of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
The announcement, made in an official statement of mourning, confirmed that Sheikh Sultan bin Khalid passed away on Monday, September 22, 2025 (30 Rabi Al Awwal 1447 AH).
The Ruler’s Court extended its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and to the wider Al Qasimi family, praying that Allah Almighty bless his soul in eternal peace and grant his family patience and solace.
Funeral prayers will be held on Tuesday, September 23, at 10am at King Faisal Mosque in Sharjah. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalid’s body will then be laid to rest at Al Jubail Cemetery.
Condolences will be received at the majlis of Sheikh Faisal bin Khalid bin Mohammed Al Qasimi in the Al Ramla district of Sharjah, beginning Tuesday and continuing for three days.
The government of Sharjah has declared a three-day official mourning period, starting Tuesday.
