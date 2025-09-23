GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Member of Sharjah royal family passes away; three days of mourning declared

The Ruler’s Court extended its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Sheikh Sultan bin Khalid bin Mohammed Al Qasimi
Sheikh Sultan bin Khalid bin Mohammed Al Qasimi
Instagram/sharjahnews

Sharjah: Sheikh Sultan bin Khalid bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, a member of the Sharjah royal family, died on Monday, according to a statement issued by the Office of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The announcement, made in an official statement of mourning, confirmed that Sheikh Sultan bin Khalid passed away on Monday, September 22, 2025 (30 Rabi Al Awwal 1447 AH).

The Ruler’s Court extended its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and to the wider Al Qasimi family, praying that Allah Almighty bless his soul in eternal peace and grant his family patience and solace.

Funeral prayers will be held on Tuesday, September 23, at 10am at King Faisal Mosque in Sharjah. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalid’s body will then be laid to rest at Al Jubail Cemetery.

Condolences will be received at the majlis of Sheikh Faisal bin Khalid bin Mohammed Al Qasimi in the Al Ramla district of Sharjah, beginning Tuesday and continuing for three days.

The government of Sharjah has declared a three-day official mourning period, starting Tuesday.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Sharjah

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Sharjah approves Government Data Sharing Guide

Sharjah approves Government Data Sharing Guide

2m read
'Give everyone a fair chance': Tales from the Congress

'Give everyone a fair chance': Tales from the Congress

2m read
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, at the opening of the 14th International Government Communication Forum.

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates the 14th edition of IGCF

3m read
Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 14th IGCF

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 14th IGCF

1m read