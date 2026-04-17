Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt announces engagement to Ishaan Mehra: 'We may have overdone...'

The writer and mental health advocate announced her engagement on Instagram
Dubai: Shaheen Bhatt, writer and mental health advocate and sister of actor Alia Bhatt, is now engaged to her longtime partner Ishaan Mehra.
The couple announced the news through a series of Instagram photos. In the images, Shaheen is seen flaunting her ring alongside her now-fiancé, captioning the post, “We may have overdone this whole liking each other thing.”
Shaheen and Ishaan’s relationship became public in 2025, when she began occasionally sharing glimpses of him on social media birthday posts, travel moments, and small everyday snapshots.
Since then, they’ve kept things fairly private, only occasionally appearing together in family or casual settings.
Ishaan Mehra is reported to work as a fitness coach and has a background in swimming. Over time, he’s also been seen around the Bhatt family circle, including interactions with Alia Bhatt gatherings.
Following the engagement announcement, congratulatory messages poured in from friends and members of the film industry, with names such as Zoya Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Neetu Singh among those extending their wishes publicly.
Shaheen Bhatt has largely worked behind the scenes in Hindi cinema, beginning her career as a child actor in Tamanna (1998) before moving into writing and working as an assistant director.
She is credited as a writer on the 2012 film Son of Sardaar and worked as an assistant director on Raaz 3 the same year. She has also been been closely involved in building Eternal Sunshine Productions alongside her sister Alia Bhatt.
Beyond films, Shaheen has carved out a space for herself as a writer and mental health advocate. She authored Never Been (Un)Happier, a personal book that reflects on her own experience with depression and helped spark wider conversations around mental health in India.