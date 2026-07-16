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Planning to jet ski in Dubai? Here's what you need to know

Know the zones, rules and fines before you hit Dubai’s waters

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Planning to jet ski in Dubai? Here's what you need to know

Dubai: Dubai's coastline, from the Jumeirah beaches to the Palm and Dubai Marina, has made jet skiing one of the most popular water sports for residents and tourists. It's a rush to ride past the skyline with the wind in your face, but the emirate treats it as a regulated maritime activity, not a free-for-all, and riders who ignore the rules risk fines or having their jet ski impounded.

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Gulf News reported earlier today that a tourist died after the jet ski she and a relative were riding crashed into a breakwater near Jumeirah, leaving the relative seriously injured. It's a sobering reminder to slow down, stay within your limits, and treat the safety rules below as more than a formality.

Where you can jet ski

Riding is only allowed within designated zones. An official jet ski guidelines flyer names three approved areas: Dubai Marina, Umm Suqeim 1 and 2, and Jumeirah 2 and 3. Beyond these, rental operators and travel guides commonly list other popular jet ski spots along Dubai's coast, including JBR (The Beach), Kite Beach, Al Mamzar, and areas near Palm Jumeirah. It's worth checking with your rental operator that the specific spot you're booking is within an approved zone.

Rules to follow on the water

  • Wear a life jacket at all times, and make sure it's on properly before you set off.

  • Ride only within your zone's marked boundaries, and stay clear of swimming beaches and hotel areas.

  • Keep to permitted riding hours.

  • Don't overload the jet ski beyond its rated capacity.

  • Don't ride recklessly. Dubai Police cite a speed limit of 5 to 7 nautical miles (knots) in general riding zones.

  • Keep a safe distance from other vessels, swimmers, and the shoreline.

  • Keep the jet ski's licence and registration current.

  • According to RTA’s rules, the driver of the jet ski shall not be less than 16 years of age except accompanied by a custodian or qualified coach.

  • Check the weather before heading out, and get familiar with the "Sail Safely" feature on the Dubai Police smart app in case you need it.

What breaking the rules can cost you

Rules are actively enforced. In a joint inspection campaign in July 2025, Dubai Police and the Dubai Maritime Authority (DMA) issued 431 fines and impounded 41 jet skis. Violations included expired licences, riding in restricted swimming zones and near hotel beaches, ignoring permitted usage hours, not wearing life jackets, underage riders, and overloading.

Key penalties

  • Operating with an expired licence: Dh1,000

  • Not wearing a life jacket or helmet: Dh1,000

  • Disturbing or harassing others: Dh2,000

  • Riding outside designated areas: Dh1,000

Repeat or serious violations can also lead to a rental company's licence being suspended.

Who to contact

For jet ski rental permits, that's the RTA, through its Marine Transport Association, under its 2008 rule. If it's an emergency or you want to report a violation, call 999, or use the "Sail Safely" feature on the Dubai Police app.

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