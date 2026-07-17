Life jackets, permits and safety breaches among 33 violations carrying hefty fines
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Maritime has advised boat owners, jet ski riders and other marine users to familiarise themselves with the fines that apply across the emirate's waterways, encouraging everyone to follow safety requirements and obtain the necessary permits before undertaking maritime activities.
Through a series of public information posts carrying the message "Know the fines before you ride," the authority highlighted a number of common violations to reinforce safe and responsible use of Abu Dhabi's waterways.
Abu Dhabi Maritime highlighted key safety and compliance requirements, from taking appropriate precautions when a vessel breaks down and avoiding unsafe behaviour to ensuring that activities requiring permits are properly authorised.
The authority provides a comprehensive schedule of 33 maritime violations carrying fines of between Dh500 and Dh30,000. Among the penalties are Dh1,000 for failing to take the necessary safety precautions when a vessel breaks down, Dh5,000 for causing a maritime accident and Dh10,000 for practising a maritime activity without the required permit.
The authority provides a comprehensive schedule of 33 maritime violations carrying fines of between Dh500 and Dh30,000. Among the penalties are Dh1,000 for failing to take the necessary safety precautions when a vessel breaks down, Dh5,000 for causing a maritime accident and Dh10,000 for practising a maritime activity without the required permit.
The schedule also includes:
Failure to comply with maritime rules and departmental instructions (Dh5,000)
Organising waterfront events without permits (Dh3,000)
Breaching safe diving requirements (Dh3,000)
Transferring goods or fuel between vessels without approval (Dh10,000)
Conducting maintenance work in unauthorised locations (Dh2,000)
Cleaning a vessel's hull in the water without approval (Dh20,000)
Using marine facilities or waterways without permission (Dh2,000)
Berthing without prior approval (Dh10,000)
Obstructing navigation or misusing navigational aids (Dh2,000)
Conducting towing operations without permits (Dh5,000)
Failing to observe navigation rules (Dh2,000)
Failing to assist authorities following a maritime accident (Dh5,000)
Failing to report navigational hazards (Dh5,000)
Approaching vessels or marine facilities in an unsafe manner (Dh3,000)
Failing to wear a life jacket where required (Dh500)
Breaching environmental requirements relating to waste, oils, ballast water, sewage and sanitation (Dh20,000)
Abandoning or neglecting a vessel (Dh10,000)
Failing to maintain oil spill response equipment and emergency plans (Dh10,000)
Refuelling vessels in unauthorised locations (Dh5,000)
Operating or renting a vessel while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (Dh10,000)
Commencing maritime construction without approval (Dh30,000)
Carrying out construction beyond approved project boundaries (Dh30,000)
Installing or removing navigational aids without permission (Dh15,000)
Tying vessels to navigational aids (Dh1,000)
Submitting incorrect documents (Dh3,000)
Concealing official records (Dh5,000)
Obstructing inspectors (Dh5,000)
Violating inspectors' instructions (Dh10,000)
Failing to rectify deficiencies identified during inspections (Dh5,000).
Alongside the penalties, the authority also maintains a schedule of maritime service fees, which includes:
Mobile jet ski technical inspections (Dh300)
No-objection certificates for jet ski technical modifications (Dh100)
Replacement of lost or damaged documents (Dh100)
Jet ski export certificates (Dh100)
Operating permits for high-risk maritime businesses (Dh3,000)
Operating permits for low-risk maritime businesses (Dh1,000)
Annual permits for floating fuel platforms (Dh1,000)
No-objection certificates for maritime events and activities (Dh1,000)
International maritime port crossings (Dh5 per passenger)
Marine facility licensing (Dh3,000 for up to 100 sq m, plus Dh100 for each additional sq m)
Marina berth lease certification (Dh100)
Berthing or anchoring permits (Dh1,000)
No-objection certificates for maritime infrastructure projects (Dh2,000)
Approvals to remove marine vessel wreckage or navigational aids (Dh500).
The authority encouraged marine users to review the complete schedules of fines and service fees, saying greater awareness of the regulations will help promote safer navigation, environmental protection and the responsible use of Abu Dhabi's waterways.