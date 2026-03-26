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UAE issues fines up to Dh2,000 for unsafe behaviour during rains

Penalties imposed for gathering near wadis and entering flood-prone areas

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Cloudy weather with heavy of rain in Abu Dhab: Afra Al Nofeli /Gulf News
Cloudy weather with heavy of rain in Abu Dhab: Afra Al Nofeli /Gulf News
Cloudy weather with heavy of rain in Abu Dhab: Afra Al Nofeli /Gulf News

Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Interior has warned of strict penalties for unsafe behaviour during rainy and unstable weather, urging the public to adhere to safety regulations to protect lives and property.

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In a public advisory, the ministry said individuals who gather near valleys, flood channels and dams during rainfall face a fine of Dh1,000 and six traffic points.

It added that entering wadis while water is flowing, regardless of the level of risk, carries a penalty of Dh2,000, 23 traffic points and vehicle impoundment for 60 days.

The ministry also warned against obstructing the work of emergency services, including traffic, ambulance and rescue teams, during adverse weather and flooding incidents. Violators face a Dh1,000 fine, four traffic points and vehicle impoundment for 60 days.

Authorities stressed that the measures are aimed at ensuring public safety and maintaining smooth emergency operations, urging residents to avoid risky areas and follow official guidance during periods of heavy rain.

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