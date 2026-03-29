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Iran must provide assurances against future attacks, Gargash says

Gargash calls for guarantees and compensation in any political solution with Iran

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Iran must provide assurances against future attacks, Gargash says
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Abu Dhabi: Any political solution to the Iranian aggression against Gulf countries must include clear guarantees to prevent future attacks and uphold the principle of non-aggression, Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has said.

Writing on X, Gargash stressed that any settlement should also include Iranian compensation for the targeting of civilians and vital infrastructure.

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Gargash added that Iran had misled its neighbours about its intentions before the war, despite sincere Gulf efforts to avoid escalation.

“Iran deceived its neighbours prior to the war regarding its intentions and revealed premeditated aggression despite their genuine efforts to avoid it, making these two tracks essential in dealing with a regime that has become the primary threat to Gulf security,” he added.

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

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