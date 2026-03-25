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UAE's Anwar Gargash calls for decisive support as regional responses fall short

Diplomatic adviser highlights gap between true support and rhetoric amid escalation

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dr. Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President
Dr. Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President
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Dubai: Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has called for clearer and more decisive positions from sisterly and friendly countries amid the ongoing escalation, saying recent developments have exposed a gap between genuine support and statements without action.

In a post on his X account, Gargash said: “Since the start of the Iranian aggression, friendly and allied countries had reached out, but their responses varied between sincere, tangible support and positions limited to rhetoric.”

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He stressed that the UAE has demonstrated its ability to navigate challenges and remain resilient, adding that the country does not rely on numbers or resources as much as it values clarity of positions and knowing who can be relied upon in times of crisis.

In another post he shared two days ago, Gargash raised questions about the role of joint Arab and Islamic institutions, including the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, asking where they stand as GCC states face ongoing threats.

“In this absence and incapacity, it is not appropriate later to speak of a decline in Arab and Islamic influence or to criticise the American and Western presence,” he said.

He added that the GCC countries have long been partners and supporters of others in times of stability, questioning the lack of reciprocal backing during the current crisis.

The remarks come as tensions continue to rise in the region, with GCC countries facing heightened security challenges.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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