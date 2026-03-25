UAE's Anwar Gargash calls for decisive support as regional responses fall short

Diplomatic adviser highlights gap between true support and rhetoric amid escalation
Dubai: Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has called for clearer and more decisive positions from sisterly and friendly countries amid the ongoing escalation, saying recent developments have exposed a gap between genuine support and statements without action.
In a post on his X account, Gargash said: “Since the start of the Iranian aggression, friendly and allied countries had reached out, but their responses varied between sincere, tangible support and positions limited to rhetoric.”
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He stressed that the UAE has demonstrated its ability to navigate challenges and remain resilient, adding that the country does not rely on numbers or resources as much as it values clarity of positions and knowing who can be relied upon in times of crisis.
In another post he shared two days ago, Gargash raised questions about the role of joint Arab and Islamic institutions, including the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, asking where they stand as GCC states face ongoing threats.
“In this absence and incapacity, it is not appropriate later to speak of a decline in Arab and Islamic influence or to criticise the American and Western presence,” he said.
He added that the GCC countries have long been partners and supporters of others in times of stability, questioning the lack of reciprocal backing during the current crisis.
The remarks come as tensions continue to rise in the region, with GCC countries facing heightened security challenges.