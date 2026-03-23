Adviser to the UAE President highlights lack of unity as Gulf faces security threats
Abu Dhabi: Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, has questioned the response of Arab and Islamic institutions to the Iranian aggression against Gulf countries, calling attention to the lack of collective regional action.
In a post on the social media platform X, Gargash asked where key organisations such as the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation are as Gulf states faced security threats, and also questioned the position of major Arab and regional powers.
Gargash said the absence of a stronger regional response made it difficult to later criticise the role of the United States and Western countries in the region or to speak about a decline in Arab and Islamic influence.
He added that Gulf countries had historically supported other nations during times of stability and prosperity, raising questions about the level of support now being shown during a period of difficulty.
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Gargash remarks come as Iran continues to target the UAE and other GCC countries with ballistic missiles and drones, with the UAE’s air defence systems repeatedly intercepting incoming threats, according to official statements.
Since the escalation began, UAE authorities have said hundreds of missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles have been intercepted as the Armed Forces maintain a high state of readiness to protect the country’s airspace and critical infrastructure.