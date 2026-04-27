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Iranian aggression on GCC countries was premeditated, not a reaction: Gargash

Diplomatic adviser calls for reassessment of Iran relations

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Gargash warned that Iran behaves like a major power without possessing nuclear weapons
Gargash warned that Iran behaves like a major power without possessing nuclear weapons
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said the recent Iranian aggression on GCC countries was “premeditated and not a momentary reaction”, adding that its intensity exceeded expectations.

Speaking during a session titled "Re-evaluating Alliances in Times of Tension" at "Gulf Creators", which kicked off on Monday at Atlantis The Palm Dubai, Gargash said GCC countries had worked to avoid war and had maintained an implicit understanding not to allow their territories to be used against Iran.

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“However, the Iranian aggression against its neighbours was planned and not a spontaneous response,” Gargash said, adding that the region now faces a reassessment following what he described as the failure of the policy of containment towards Iran.

He noted that while the GCC countries had supported each other logistically, political and military coordination had been weaker than expected. “Frankly, I was not surprised by the weakness of the Arab League, but what surprised me was the position of Gulf states. The Gulf narrative must move beyond a cautious and accommodating tone and become more realistic,” he said.

He added that the region has been seeking a solution for two decades, fully aware of the consequences of war. “We want a political solution that serves the interests of all countries,” he said.

Gargash warned that Iran behaves like a major power without possessing nuclear weapons, questioning how the situation might evolve if it were to acquire them. He said the crisis has created a deep trust deficit that could last for decades, noting that while relations may eventually recover, rebuilding trust would take considerable time.

He stressed that any reassessment of relations with Iran would be rational rather than emotional, considering that the situation after the aggression would not return to its previous state.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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UAEUS-Israel-Iran war

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