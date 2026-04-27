Diplomatic adviser calls for reassessment of Iran relations
Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said the recent Iranian aggression on GCC countries was “premeditated and not a momentary reaction”, adding that its intensity exceeded expectations.
Speaking during a session titled "Re-evaluating Alliances in Times of Tension" at "Gulf Creators", which kicked off on Monday at Atlantis The Palm Dubai, Gargash said GCC countries had worked to avoid war and had maintained an implicit understanding not to allow their territories to be used against Iran.
“However, the Iranian aggression against its neighbours was planned and not a spontaneous response,” Gargash said, adding that the region now faces a reassessment following what he described as the failure of the policy of containment towards Iran.
He noted that while the GCC countries had supported each other logistically, political and military coordination had been weaker than expected. “Frankly, I was not surprised by the weakness of the Arab League, but what surprised me was the position of Gulf states. The Gulf narrative must move beyond a cautious and accommodating tone and become more realistic,” he said.
He added that the region has been seeking a solution for two decades, fully aware of the consequences of war. “We want a political solution that serves the interests of all countries,” he said.
Gargash warned that Iran behaves like a major power without possessing nuclear weapons, questioning how the situation might evolve if it were to acquire them. He said the crisis has created a deep trust deficit that could last for decades, noting that while relations may eventually recover, rebuilding trust would take considerable time.
He stressed that any reassessment of relations with Iran would be rational rather than emotional, considering that the situation after the aggression would not return to its previous state.