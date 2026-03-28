Gargash says UAE position misread by some media amid Iranian attacks

Political solution key to regional stability despite tensions, Gargash says
Abu Dhabi: Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said some media outlets had misinterpreted the UAE’s position and stressed the need to place it in its proper context, noting that the country has been facing Iranian aggression targeting its infrastructure and threatening civilian lives.
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In a post on X, Gargash said the UAE had been subjected for weeks to attacks aimed at its national interests and critical infrastructure, adding that the country continues to respond with resolve and efficiency.
He said defending sovereignty and the nation is both an honour and a responsibility.
Gargash added that despite the ongoing tensions, the UAE is convinced that a political solution is the only path to ensuring sustainable security in the region, rather than temporary measures that could reproduce instability for decades to come. He said this approach underpins the country’s positions and policy direction.