'Time for compliments has passed as region faces critical phase', says Anwar Gargash

Next phase requires unified, decisive collective position to reinforce stability, security
Abu Dhabi: Dr. Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, stressed that the time for compliments has passed and that honesty is now essential, as the region faces a critical phase requiring clear and firm positions.
Commenting on recent regional developments, Gargash said observers should not be surprised by the UAE’s firm stance in the face of the Iranian aggression against Gulf states, noting that such clarity is necessary following a deliberate and unjustified escalation.
He pointed to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ ceasefire statement as an example of this approach, highlighting that it received notable public support.
Gargash added that the next phase requires a unified and decisive collective position to reinforce stability and security across the region, stressing that the time for compliments has passed and that honesty has become essential.
Here is the complete text of this statement:
Observers should not be surprised by the UAE’s firm stance in the face of Iranian aggression against the Gulf states, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ ceasefire statement, which was widely welcomed by the public. Such clarity is essential in the aftermath of a deliberate and unjustified act of aggression. The time for compliments has passed; honesty is now essential. Our collective position must be firm and unmistakably clear about the direction of the next phase to reinforce stability and security across the region.