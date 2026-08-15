Police deploy teams at stadium gates to manage crowds and ensure safe entry for supporters
Sharjah: Sharjah Police has highlighted its preparations to secure stadiums and sports facilities ahead of the new season, urging supporters to follow safety instructions and work with officers to ensure matches begin and end without incident.
In an awareness video shared by the force, the Special Tasks Department outlined security plans that begin before spectators arrive at stadiums and continue throughout match day.
The measures include deploying officers at entrances, organising crowd movement, overseeing inspection procedures and ensuring supporters can enter venues smoothly and safely.
“Our goal is one and our mission is clear: securing matches, maintaining order and ensuring the safety of spectators,” an officer said in the video, stressing the readiness of Sharjah Police ahead of the season.
Teams are assigned across stadium gates before kick-off to monitor entry procedures and respond to any information or behaviour that could affect public safety.
Sharjah Police also called on supporters to comply with officers’ instructions and avoid carrying any items that could pose a risk inside sports venues.
“Your cooperation is part of our success,” the force told fans, adding that the atmosphere of a match begins in the stands and that keeping them safe is a shared responsibility between police and spectators.
The Special Tasks Department said its approach relies on integrated security planning designed to maintain order without disrupting the match-day experience, from the arrival of supporters to their departure after the final whistle.
Sharjah Police said public safety is its priority as stadiums prepare to welcome supporters for the new sporting season.