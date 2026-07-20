Mohamed Salim Al Manaei, Director of the Aid Department at Sharjah Charity International, said healthcare remains one of the organisation’s main priorities, driven by its belief that access to treatment is a basic humanitarian need and that easing patients’ suffering is at the heart of charitable work.

“The charity ensures that available resources are directed to those who need them most through partnerships with a network of healthcare institutions that provide high-quality medical services with strong local and international reputations,” Al Manaei said.

He called on philanthropists and community members to continue supporting medical aid programmes, stressing that their contributions provide vital assistance to patients who cannot afford treatment and help reduce their suffering while giving them renewed hope to continue their lives.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.