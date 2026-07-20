Support covered cancer, kidney failure, surgeries and critical treatments
Sharjah: Sharjah Charity International provided medical assistance worth more than Dh23.5 million to 799 patients during the first half of the year, helping patients with serious health conditions access essential treatment and reducing the financial burden associated with medical care.
The support was delivered through the charity’s medical aid programme, which focuses on assisting patients who are unable to afford treatment costs, including surgeries, specialised medicines and long-term healthcare requirements.
Mohamed Salim Al Manaei, Director of the Aid Department at Sharjah Charity International, said healthcare remains one of the organisation’s main priorities, driven by its belief that access to treatment is a basic humanitarian need and that easing patients’ suffering is at the heart of charitable work.
He explained that the programme supports patients across several critical medical specialties, based on medical reports submitted by applicants and detailed assessments carried out in coordination with accredited healthcare authorities.
“The charity ensures that available resources are directed to those who need them most through partnerships with a network of healthcare institutions that provide high-quality medical services with strong local and international reputations,” Al Manaei said.
Al Manaei revealed that the charity provided assistance to 192 kidney failure patients, covering dialysis treatment costs amounting to Dh5.7 million.
He highlighted that kidney failure cases require regular dialysis sessions and continuous medical supervision, making financial support essential for patients who need long-term care.
The charity also allocated Dh5.5 million to treat 140 cancer patients, while Dh3.4 million was provided to support 51 patients suffering from life-threatening diseases.
In addition, Sharjah Charity covered the costs of surgical procedures for 86 patients, with total expenses reaching Dh2.3 million, and allocated Dh1.8 million for patients requiring organ transplant procedures.
The medical aid programme also supported patients suffering from chronic illnesses, eye diseases and other specialised medical conditions.
The charity provided Dh1.1 million to treat 78 patients with chronic diseases, while 57 patients suffering from eye conditions received treatment support worth more than Dh820,000.
Assistance was also extended to patients with heart diseases, neurological disorders, bone-related conditions and other cases requiring specialised medical follow-up.
Beyond treatment costs, Sharjah Charity supported 55 maternity and fertility treatment cases, with expenses reaching Dh448,000.
The organisation also helped settle medical-related debts for 33 patients at a cost of Dh331,000, in addition to providing medical equipment and dental treatment to meet beneficiaries’ diverse healthcare needs.
Al Manaei said medical assistance programmes represent a lifeline for patients and form an important part of the charity’s efforts to empower individuals and improve their quality of life.
He added that Sharjah Charity International continues to develop its healthcare initiatives and expand the scope of its services to reach a larger number of low-income patients.
He called on philanthropists and community members to continue supporting medical aid programmes, stressing that their contributions provide vital assistance to patients who cannot afford treatment and help reduce their suffering while giving them renewed hope to continue their lives.