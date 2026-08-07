GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Sharjah Police warn drivers over road-entry mistakes

A few seconds of inattention can lead to serious accidents, police say

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Motorists are urged to stay alert and check for approaching vehicles.
Motorists are urged to stay alert and check for approaching vehicles.

Sharjah: Sharjah Police have urged motorists to exercise greater caution when entering a road, warning that even a few seconds of inattention can lead to serious accidents.

The force shared a video showing a collision caused by a driver entering a road without first checking that it was clear, highlighting the dangers of failing to watch for approaching traffic.

“Entering the road without making sure it is clear puts you at risk. A few seconds of inattention can cause serious accidents,” Sharjah Police said.

Police urged drivers to remain alert, check that the road is clear before joining traffic and avoid any actions that could put themselves or other road users at risk.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Sharjah

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The 54-metre bridge spans the Dibba Al Hisn waterway, linking both sides of Al Hisn Island and improving traffic flow, accessibility and mobility while supporting the city's urban development.

Sharjah completes Dh30 million Al Hisn Island bridge

1m read
Illustrative image.

Sharjah advances Kalba ring road expansion project

1m read
Commuters warned of delays as slow traffic, minor accidents hit key routes

Morning rush in Dubai: Which routes should you avoid

2m read
Heavy rain, hail hit Sharjah; more UAE showers ahead

Heavy rain, hail hit Sharjah; more UAE showers ahead

2m read