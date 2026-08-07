A few seconds of inattention can lead to serious accidents, police say
Sharjah: Sharjah Police have urged motorists to exercise greater caution when entering a road, warning that even a few seconds of inattention can lead to serious accidents.
The force shared a video showing a collision caused by a driver entering a road without first checking that it was clear, highlighting the dangers of failing to watch for approaching traffic.
“Entering the road without making sure it is clear puts you at risk. A few seconds of inattention can cause serious accidents,” Sharjah Police said.
Police urged drivers to remain alert, check that the road is clear before joining traffic and avoid any actions that could put themselves or other road users at risk.