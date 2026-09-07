Third edition of Hili Forum 2026 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

Nickolay E. Mladenov, Director General of AGDA, said: “We are living through a clear paradox: the world has never been more connected, yet it is becoming increasingly fragmented, while its capacity to resolve conflicts is declining. Amid these transformations, the Gulf is increasingly one of the places where the future international order is being negotiated, contested and tested. The challenge for the region is therefore not only whether it can withstand an age of fragmentation, but whether it can remain a source of connection, continue building relationships and institutions, and strengthen trust across divides.”

Dr. Sultan Mohammed Al-Nuaimi, Director General of ECSSR, said: “The essence of the crossroads lies in moving the international response beyond managing the consequences of crises towards a vision that reflects the Gulf’s importance to the stability of the international order. From this perspective, the Hili Forum highlights the Gulf’s role in reinforcing international stability and the deep interconnection between its security and the smooth functioning of the economy and trade. It also provides a platform to explore how this interdependence can be translated into more sustainable political, legal and economic cooperation, strengthening risk assessment and enabling responses commensurate with those risks.”

During his special address at the Forum, Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the UAE President, said: “Our region cannot continue indefinitely in a long period of neither war nor peace. Its stability, and the future of its people, require clarity of vision and of path. What comes next cannot rest on fragile arrangements that are detached from or that undermine international law.

Abdulla Rasheed Editor - Abu Dhabi

Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.