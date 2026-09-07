GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Abu Dhabi

Third edition of Hili Forum 2026 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

Looking ahead to the Gulf’s future amid regional and global transformation

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Third edition of Hili Forum 2026 kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Supplied

The third edition of Hili Forum 2026 opened today in Abu Dhabi under the theme “Gulf at Crossroads: Conflict, Consequences and Course Correction.” Co-organized by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR) and the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), the Forum brings together leading decision-makers, senior officials, diplomats, academics and international experts.

This year’s edition takes place at a pivotal moment as rapid transformations reshape regional security and the international order. The Gulf has emerged as a strategic crossroads where security, energy, trade, technology and critical corridors intersect, while Gulf states play an increasingly influential role in shaping regional and global dynamics.

The Forum’s agenda is structured around three core pillars: geopolitics, geoeconomics and geotechnology.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

During his special address at the Forum, Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the UAE President, said: “Our region cannot continue indefinitely in a long period of neither war nor peace. Its stability, and the future of its people, require clarity of vision and of path. What comes next cannot rest on fragile arrangements that are detached from or that undermine international law.

The objective must be sustainable stability, governed by clear and common rules. Getting there requires serious de-escalation, a long-term diplomatic approach to regional stability, and a clear path on Iran’s nuclear programme - clear in its terms, clear in its verification, and clear in its consequences.”

Dr. Sultan Mohammed Al-Nuaimi, Director General of ECSSR, said: “The essence of the crossroads lies in moving the international response beyond managing the consequences of crises towards a vision that reflects the Gulf’s importance to the stability of the international order. From this perspective, the Hili Forum highlights the Gulf’s role in reinforcing international stability and the deep interconnection between its security and the smooth functioning of the economy and trade. It also provides a platform to explore how this interdependence can be translated into more sustainable political, legal and economic cooperation, strengthening risk assessment and enabling responses commensurate with those risks.”

Nickolay E. Mladenov, Director General of AGDA, said: “We are living through a clear paradox: the world has never been more connected, yet it is becoming increasingly fragmented, while its capacity to resolve conflicts is declining. Amid these transformations, the Gulf is increasingly one of the places where the future international order is being negotiated, contested and tested. The challenge for the region is therefore not only whether it can withstand an age of fragmentation, but whether it can remain a source of connection, continue building relationships and institutions, and strengthen trust across divides.”

Gulf Regional Security

Day One featured a plenary titled “Gulf Regional Security Complexes,” featuring Dr Majed Al-Ansari, Advisor to the Prime Minister and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, and Vice Admiral John W. “Fozzie” Miller, US Navy, President and CEO of The Fozzie Miller Group, USA. The session was moderated by Dr Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy.

The first day also featured fireside chats with Nickolay Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza Board of Peace and Director General of AGDA, and Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Two rounds of concurrent sessions also brought members of the public and young people together with leading experts to examine regional and international issues from multiple perspectives.

Day One was attended by Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the UAE Federal National Council; Khalifa bin Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; and Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the UAE National Media Authority.

Hili Forum 2026 continues tomorrow, Tuesday, 8 September, with sessions exploring competition for influence as a new geotechnology order emerges, the convergence of data, drones and digital transformation, and the growing role of middle powers amid the shifts and divisions reshaping the global order.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Hili Forum 2026 opens registration in Abu Dhabi

Hili Forum 2026 opens registration in Abu Dhabi

2m read
Under the OIC charter, the secretary-general serves a five-year term that may be renewed once.

OIC names Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed as secretary-general

2m read
A photo from 2025's OTTRED Soirée at Sea.

Gulf News joins forces with OTTRED to record media boom

2m read
Heavy rain on Sharjah’s Maleha Road; motorists urged to stay cautious

Thunderstorms hit Sharjah as UAE heat touches 50.9°C

3m read