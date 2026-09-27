Germany has 650,000 jobs for skilled professionals: Clint Khan on Opportunity Card

Y-Axis director explains how Germany’s Opportunity Card can lead to jobs and residency
Germany has plenty of opportunities for skilled professionals, with 650,000 jobs available in the country, making it a strong option for those thinking of careers abroad and eventually settling, said Clint Khan, Director of Y-Axis, during a fireside chat at Gulf News LevelUP, currently under way at Dusit Thani Dubai. Y-Axis is Platinum Sponsor of LevelUP.
“If you look at the opportunities in the European Union (EU) at the moment, there are about three million jobs that need to be filled. Of those, around 650,000 jobs are available in Germany – that’s about 25 per cent of the European Union’s requirement, which shows the scale of demand for skilled professionals in Germany,” Khan said.
One of the routes available to skilled professionals is Germany’s Opportunity Card, or Chancenkarte. The job-search residence permit allows non-EU nationals to enter Germany for up to 12 months to look for qualified employment without having to secure an employment contract before travelling.
“The Opportunity Card gives you the opportunity to move to Germany and look for work. You can initially work part-time, and if you find a full-time job and an employer is ready to sponsor you, you can then move on to the appropriate work permit,” Khan said.
Applicants can qualify for the Opportunity Card through a points-based system or as skilled workers whose foreign qualifications have been fully recognised in Germany. Under the points route, applicants need a recognised academic or vocational qualification, sufficient funds to support themselves and the required number of points, based on factors including qualifications, professional experience, age and language skills.
“For professionals who secure qualifying employment, the EU Blue Card provides another route to remain in Germany. It is designed for highly qualified workers with a recognised qualification and a qualifying job offer that meets the applicable salary requirements,” Khan pointed out.
“The Blue Card can also lead to permanent settlement. Under current rules, holders can qualify for a settlement permit after 27 months, or after 21 months with German language skills at B1 level, subject to the applicable conditions.”
Khan said the bigger decision for people considering an international move comes before choosing a country or course. They need to be clear about whether they genuinely want to study abroad or are looking for a longer-term migration pathway.
“Everyone’s situation is changing. If you genuinely want to study abroad, that’s a brilliant move. But if you’re choosing to study abroad primarily for residency, then you have to look at what happens after you finish your studies and how you can settle down,” he said.
Khan said students and professionals should first assess what they want to achieve, their budget, qualifications and long-term plans before deciding on a study destination.
“At Y-Axis, we first identify whether you really want to study abroad. If you do, we recommend courses based on your budget, your interests and what you want to achieve. We give you options, and it’s for you to decide which route you want to choose. Then we support you with the admission and visa application,” Khan said.
He also warned against choosing a study destination simply as a way to leave the country without considering the opportunities available after graduation.
“People choose study because it is an easy way to go out, but they don’t think about what is going to happen five years from now. That is one of the mistakes they make. They may also choose a country where there is no future for them,” he said.
For professionals who decide that further study is not the right route, skilled migration can offer an alternative pathway to an international career.
“Other than Germany, Australia and Canada have established skilled migration pathways, including Australia’s skilled migration programme and Canada’s Federal Skilled Worker route,” Khan said.