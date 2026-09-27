7 reasons you shouldn’t miss Gulf News LevelUP

Discover courses, career advice, flexible qualifications and international pathways
Whether you are planning your next qualification, looking to strengthen your professional skills or considering a career change, Gulf News LevelUP, under way at Dusit Thani Dubai on Sheikh Zayed Road until 7pm today, brings education and career opportunities together over two days. The event is designed for graduates, working professionals and anyone looking to build skills for their next career move. Here are seven reasons to visit.
Explore a wide range of programmes, from master’s degrees, MBAs and Executive MBAs to PhDs, diplomas, professional certifications and industry-focused courses. LevelUP brings more than 20 education and career service providers together, with programmes covering different career stages and learning needs. Options include full-time, part-time, online and hybrid formats, allowing visitors to compare programmes and speak directly to providers.
Whether your interests lie in artificial intelligence, data science, cybersecurity, business analytics, finance, healthcare, engineering, architecture, hospitality, logistics, supply chain management, renewable energy or management, LevelUP offers programmes and qualifications to explore. Visitors can also learn more about specialist areas that are gaining importance across different industries.
Not sure which qualification fits your plans? Career advisers at the event can help you assess your current skills and experience, understand possible career paths and identify qualifications that could support your goals. Visitors can ask specific questions about programme content, entry requirements, learning formats and career prospects.
For professionals considering an international career, LevelUP also offers access to advisers on overseas study, skilled employment and migration pathways. Visitors can explore opportunities linked to destinations including Australia, New Zealand, the US, the UK, Europe and Asia, and understand the qualifications and requirements associated with different routes.
Career decisions are easier when you have a better understanding of what employers are looking for. LevelUP’s panels and fireside chats bring industry and education experts together to discuss workplace skills, career progression, emerging fields, professional qualifications and changing demand across industries.
Already working and worried about fitting study into your schedule? Explore weekend, part-time, online and hybrid programmes, as well as professional certifications and specialist qualifications that can build on your existing experience. These options can help professionals pursue further education while continuing to work.
LevelUP takes place at Dusit Thani Dubai on Sheikh Zayed Road, close to the Financial Centre Metro Station, making the venue accessible by public transport and car. Visitors can plan their visit around the sessions and exhibitors most relevant to their interests and also pick up a LevelUP goody bag.
Gulf News LevelUP is open until 7pm. Register now to meet representatives from over 20 universities, career service providers and immigration consultants and explore pathways for your next career move.