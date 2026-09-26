Finance, AI and Executive MBAs among top choices at Gulf News LevelUP

Executive MBAs, finance programmes and advanced technology courses are among the top choices for visitors at Gulf News LevelUP , currently under way at Dusit Thani Dubai, as working professionals and graduates look for qualifications to strengthen their expertise, open new career paths and support career progression.

Across the event, visitors are exploring programmes that can fit around their existing work and study commitments while providing practical, job-relevant skills. Executive MBA and management programmes are attracting professionals looking to move into leadership roles, while finance and specialist technology courses are drawing those seeking to deepen their expertise or move into new fields.

MBA options for career growth

For some visitors, the focus is on finding a programme that can be pursued locally while supporting their career goals.

Dubai-based hospitality professional, Sukanya Chinnaswamy from Millennium Hotel Group was at LevelUP to explore MBA options.

“While I completed my bachelor’s degree in India, it is difficult for me to work in Dubai and study in India. So, I’m looking for an MBA programme in Dubai that can help me balance my job and grow my career,” said Chinnaswamy.