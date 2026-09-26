Finance, AI and Executive MBAs among top choices at Gulf News LevelUP

Gulf News platform showcases trending qualifications for ambitious talent
Executive MBAs, finance programmes and advanced technology courses are among the top choices for visitors at Gulf News LevelUP, currently under way at Dusit Thani Dubai, as working professionals and graduates look for qualifications to strengthen their expertise, open new career paths and support career progression.
Across the event, visitors are exploring programmes that can fit around their existing work and study commitments while providing practical, job-relevant skills. Executive MBA and management programmes are attracting professionals looking to move into leadership roles, while finance and specialist technology courses are drawing those seeking to deepen their expertise or move into new fields.
For some visitors, the focus is on finding a programme that can be pursued locally while supporting their career goals.
Dubai-based hospitality professional, Sukanya Chinnaswamy from Millennium Hotel Group was at LevelUP to explore MBA options.
“While I completed my bachelor’s degree in India, it is difficult for me to work in Dubai and study in India. So, I’m looking for an MBA programme in Dubai that can help me balance my job and grow my career,” said Chinnaswamy.
“An MBA with a specialisation in data analysis or AI would be very good. The people at LevelUP have been helpful. I will explore my options and choose something that suits my requirements,” she said.
For Pearl Chinyepi, a HR professional at the logistics company Priority Worldwide, an Executive MBA is the next step in her career plans.
“I am looking for an executive MBA to drive my career.”
Finance is another area drawing working professionals to the event. Rose Ann Inosante, Credit Manager at IHG Group, is considering a professional qualification to build on her experience in hospitality finance.
“I’m currently working as a credit manager at a hotel in Ras Al Khaimah, so I’m looking to pursue a qualification such as ACCA to strengthen my career in finance. The moment I came in, I found ACCA, so I gathered some information about the programme. Now I have a better understanding of my options and can decide on my next step in terms of further studies.”
Advanced technology fields are also featuring strongly among visitors exploring postgraduate options.
Saima Ansari visited LevelUP with her brother Tabish. While Saima, who has already completed her master’s, was exploring PhD options, Tabish was looking for a master’s programme.
“For my PhD, I was looking more at computer science. I came with my brother, who is exploring master’s programmes in computer science, AI and cybersecurity. We’ve seen a number of cybersecurity courses here as well. Overall, it’s been a good experience because we’re getting to meet different universities, and find out about the courses they offer, scholarship opportunities, and how the one-year and two-year programmes work.”
Gulf News LevelUP runs until tomorrow. Register now to meet representatives from over 20 universities, career service providers and immigration consultants and explore pathways for your next career move.