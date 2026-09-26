Gulf News LevelUP opens in Dubai, connecting professionals with education and career opportunities

New Gulf News expo opens pathways to further study, skills, and career advancement
Dubai: Gulf News has launched Gulf News LevelUP, a new two-day education and career-focused exhibition aimed at working professionals looking to strengthen their skills, explore new career pathways, and stay ahead in a rapidly changing workplace.
The inaugural Gulf News LevelUP has officially opened today, September 26, at Dusit Thani Dubai on Sheikh Zayed Road, bringing together universities, education providers, industry experts, and professionals for two days of learning, networking, and career opportunities.
The exhibition continues Gulf News’ long-standing commitment to education following the success of 10 editions of Gulf News Edufair, while expanding its focus to address the growing demand for lifelong learning among working professionals.
"We are delighted to have held our first Gulf News LevelUP event. Thank you to all of the universities, organisations, and partners who have made it possible through their passion for education and aspiration," said Vijay Vaghela, CEO of Gulf News.
"Here at Gulf News, we are proud to support the UAE education sector and to help provide opportunities for people looking to take the next step in their education and professional life."
The new platform comes as professionals across the UAE and the wider region increasingly look to continuous learning to keep pace with emerging technologies, changing industries, and evolving workplace requirements.
While Gulf News Edufair has traditionally connected students and families with higher education opportunities, LevelUP extends that platform to professionals at different stages of their careers.
The exhibition has been designed for those looking to deepen their existing expertise, move into a new field, gain specialised qualifications, or prepare for emerging career opportunities.
Visitors can explore a broad range of postgraduate and professional education options, including Master's degrees, MBA and Executive MBA programmes, PhD opportunities, diplomas, advanced professional certifications, and specialised industry-focused degrees.
"It has been a pleasure to be at Gulf News LevelUP, the first of its kind and hopefully the first of many. It's inspiring to see the opportunities on offer from so many fantastic establishments based here in the UAE and to hear about the demand and desire for post-graduate education," said Mark Thompson, Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News.
For professionals balancing study with work and family commitments, participating institutions are also showcasing flexible learning formats, including online, hybrid, and part-time programmes.
Beyond university and education stands, Gulf News LevelUP features a programme of expert-led seminars, masterclasses, and insight sessions focused on practical skills, career development, and emerging sectors.
Sessions throughout the two-day exhibition have been eyed at helping visitors understand the skills required in the workplace and identify learning pathways that can support their professional goals.
The programme also gives visitors an opportunity to hear directly from academics, industry professionals, and subject-matter experts, while engaging with education providers and other professionals.
For visitors, the exhibition provides an opportunity to compare study options, speak directly with education providers, and learn more about qualifications that can be pursued along with their existing careers.
The event also creates a meeting point between professionals, universities, employers, and industry experts, helping bridge the gap between education and the changing needs of the workforce.
Among the key areas visitors can explore are postgraduate study pathways, professional certifications, reskilling programmes, emerging industries, and the skills expected to shape the future workforce.
The launch of Gulf News LevelUP reflects the growing importance of lifelong learning as professionals navigate a workplace shaped by technology, new business models, and changing skills requirements.
The platform positions Gulf News’ education portfolio beyond the traditional student journey, creating opportunities for people to continue learning throughout their careers.
From students taking their first steps into higher education to experienced professionals looking to prepare for their next career move, Gulf News continues to build platforms designed to connect audiences with knowledge, access, and opportunities.
Gulf News LevelUP continues at Dusit Thani Dubai until tomorrow, September 27, giving visitors further opportunities to meet education providers, attend expert sessions, and explore pathways for professional and personal growth.