Gulf News Edufair Dubai returns in October with leading universities and study options

Explore university programmes, international pathways and career options under one roof
After closing a successful 10th edition in May that drew more than 8,000 visitors, Gulf News Edufair Dubai is back with its October edition, featuring a strong showcase of leading universities, higher education programmes and international study opportunities.
The event will take place from October 2 to 4 at Shangri-La Hotel Dubai on Sheikh Zayed Road, bringing more than 25 universities and career services providers together under one roof.
From high school students beginning to explore their options to those preparing to start university next year, Edufair caters to students at different stages of their academic journey. Graduate students considering postgraduate and doctoral qualifications will also find a range of study options to support their next career move.
A key feature of Edufair is the opportunity to meet representatives from leading universities in the UAE and abroad, giving students and parents access to a wide range of programmes, study pathways and expert guidance in one place.
Students can learn more about undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across areas including business, computing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, engineering, psychology, design, finance and other disciplines. Exhibitors will also showcase professional courses, executive programmes and certification pathways.
University representatives will be available to explain entry requirements, programme structures, tuition fees, scholarships and the career opportunities associated with different courses.
For students comparing similar programmes, the event provides an opportunity to look beyond course titles and understand what universities offer in terms of practical learning, internships, industry exposure, facilities and international opportunities.
“Gulf News Edufair has helped hundreds of students take an important step towards shaping their future by connecting them directly with universities, education experts and career professionals. It provides students and parents with a valuable opportunity to explore their options, ask the right questions and gain the clarity they need to make informed decisions about the next stage of their academic journey,” said Tina Bhakthavalsalan, Director-GN Media Events & Spl. Features.
“What makes Gulf News Edufair particularly valuable is the direct interaction it creates between students and leading universities. At such an important stage in the decision-making process, being able to speak with institutions, understand different programmes and gain first-hand insights can make a meaningful difference. At Gulf News, we are proud to create a platform that brings students, parents and universities together, helping young people make informed choices with greater confidence as they take the next step towards their future.”
For students considering studying abroad, Edufair will also bring international education opportunities closer to home. Education consultants and representatives can provide information on universities and programmes in popular study destinations, as well as admission requirements, application timelines, scholarships and other aspects of planning an overseas education.
The event can also help families get a clearer picture of the practical considerations involved in overseas study, including tuition costs, living expenses, accommodation and visa requirements.
Choosing a university is about more than selecting a course. Students need to consider whether a programme matches their interests, the skills they want to develop and the career they hope to pursue.
Edufair’s seminar programme will address some of these questions, with sessions covering topics relevant to students preparing for university and the workplace.
The agenda will look at areas such as employability, skills development, industry links and the changing expectations of employers. The sessions will give students and parents an opportunity to hear from education and industry experts and consider how academic choices can translate into career opportunities.
“Students today have many choices, but that can also make the decision more difficult. Edufair brings universities, experts and students together so they can have meaningful conversations and get the information they need to choose programmes with greater confidence,” said David George, Director – GN Media, Creative Content & Design.
Entry to Edufair Dubai is free. Register to gain access to over 25 universities, career services providers and international education and visa experts from the UAE and abroad.