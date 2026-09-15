Gulf News Edufair Dubai puts future-ready education choices in focus

Workshops, panels and counselling guide families on study and scholarship choices
Students choosing universities today are looking beyond degree titles. They are weighing specialist skills, global exposure, technology and career pathways as higher education expands into new disciplines and responds to changing workforce needs.
Gulf News Edufair Dubai returns from October 2-4 at Shangri-La Dubai, bringing together universities, career service providers and study-abroad specialists from the UAE and overseas. The three-day event will showcase industry-relevant undergraduate, postgraduate and executive programmes across disciplines, while giving students and parents an opportunity to speak directly with institutions about programmes, admissions and career prospects.
The growing focus on skills and adaptability is also changing how universities approach education. Dr Kavita Shukla, Head of Campus, Dubai, SP Jain School of Global Management, said higher education is evolving from simply preparing students for careers to equipping them to thrive in a world defined by technology, globalisation and constant change.
“At SP Jain School of Global Management, we believe students need more than academic knowledge, they need global exposure, adaptability, critical thinking and real-world business skills,” she said.
For SP Jain, global exposure is a key part of that approach. “Our globally focused programmes, delivered across leading international business hubs, give students the opportunity to experience different markets, cultures and perspectives as part of their education journey.”
Dr Shukla said the aim is to help students become globally minded graduates who can adapt to change and contribute wherever their careers take them.
“At Gulf News Edufair, we hope students and parents gain a clearer understanding of what it means to be future-ready in today’s world.”
The expansion of technology into traditional sectors is also creating new academic pathways. Prof. Amir Zeid, Dean, Thumbay College of Management and AI in Healthcare (TCMAIH), said, “Higher education must anticipate tomorrow’s technological demands and prepare students to lead through change.”
The college is aligning its offering with the UAE’s focus on artificial intelligence, digital transformation and healthcare innovation through its Applied AI in Healthcare programme.
“We are preparing a new generation of professionals who can bridge AI, healthcare, and management to shape smarter and more effective healthcare systems,” said Prof. Zeid.
He also wants students to recognise that healthcare careers extend beyond traditional medical routes. “AI, data, healthcare management, and health economics are creating new opportunities across the sector,” he said, pointing to specialised programmes and hands-on learning in real healthcare environments.
At the University of Dubai, the emphasis is similarly on combining academic learning with practical experience and adaptability. Dr Eesa Al Bastaki, President, University of Dubai, said universities need to keep pace with the skills, technologies and industries shaping the future.
“At the University of Dubai, we continue to develop our programmes, partnerships, and learning experience around these needs,” he said. “Our approach is closely aligned with the UAE’s vision for a knowledge-based, innovative economy, with a strong focus on preparing graduates who can contribute to the country’s future and succeed in a competitive global environment.”
Edufair will give students and parents the opportunity to compare programmes, ask about career pathways, student life and admissions, and understand what different institutions offer beyond the course title.
“They can also learn more about our scholarships of up to 100 per cent, available to students of all nationalities,” added Dr Al Bastaki.
Alongside the exhibition, the event will feature panel discussions, spotlight sessions and workshops covering study choices, skills and employment pathways.
Register now to gain access to top universities from the UAE and abroad.