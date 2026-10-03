Edufair experts urge families to put students first when choosing overseas degrees

Put career goals, course fit and post-study opportunities ahead of university rankings
For families considering an overseas degree, the decision should start with the student’s interests, strengths and the kind of career they hope to pursue. Experts at Gulf News Edufair said students and parents should then assess the full cost of the opportunity, alongside admission requirements, scholarships, accommodation, visa and work options, and post-study pathways available in their chosen country.
Dr Mauli Mahajan, founder of MyCompassToday and 3E Worldwide, said the starting point for any higher education planning abroad should be the student, rather than the university or country.
“When choosing a university, the first thing should always be to keep the child in mind. Parents need to understand their child, their requirements, and whether they will adjust. A simple question to ask is: Is my child emotionally ready? Are they also school-ready to adjust to a new environment away from home for the first time?”
Lifestyle also needs to be considered, she said, including factors such as food and the student’s ability to adapt to a different environment.
“Putting the child at the centre and considering everything the child brings should be the first thing to consider before moving on to the next important steps, such as choosing the country and programme,” she advised.
The choice of country should then be guided by what the family wants the overseas education to lead to.
“Families also need to consider what they want from the country, whether that is education alone, residency, work after graduation, postgraduate study or eventually settling there, as these priorities can help determine the right destination.”
Once the country has been decided, families should compare programmes and the environment in which the student will study.
“For parents and families, the foremost consideration should be the programme and what it brings,” Mahajan said.
Families should look at the affordability of the programme, its curriculum, how regularly the programme is upgraded, the university’s investment in research and the diversity of its student body.
“Every child has their own understanding and way of learning. At the end of the day, the child has to grow and flourish. The university will not change its pattern for the child, so the important question is: Will my child adjust to and flourish in that environment?” she pointed out.
The financial calculation for overseas education should also go beyond tuition.
“Tuition is only one part of the calculation. There are application fees, coaching fees, entrance exam fees and many other costs attached to a programme,” said Dr Mahajan, adding, “Families should therefore account for costs before the programme begins, the actual programme fees and recurring costs once the student starts studying.”
As medical education is among the most expensive study choices, selecting a destination should not be based on reputation alone, said Dr Muhammad Yousuf Qadri, Chief Executive Officer, Qadri International Education Consultancy.
“People often think the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland are the best options for medical education because they are English-speaking countries and have strong reputations. But students first need to assess whether they can secure admission, as these destinations are highly competitive and very expensive,” he said.
Some of these countries also require additional stages before medical school, including pre-medical study and entrance examinations, making the route longer and potentially more expensive.
Dr Qadri said European countries can offer great alternatives, with some medical programmes allowing direct entry and fees that can be lower than those in some traditional destinations. Students, however, need to check recognition and professional requirements for the country where they eventually intend to practise or pursue further study.
Whether it is medicine or another discipline, scholarships should be part of the financial planning from the beginning, Dr Mahajan said. Students should research what individual universities offer and understand the requirements before applying.
“Universities worldwide offer a lot of scholarships, so children should know which university is offering what kind of scholarship. This allows them to write the proper essay, prepare for the interview and apply for it,” she said.
Scholarship decisions can also take into account factors beyond academic performance.
“Scholarship committees in universities want to know the story that comes through the student’s profile - the impact they have created and what kind of leadership they have demonstrated,” said Dr Mahajan,
“Extracurricular activities also contribute to the strength of a student’s profile and the level of scholarship available.”
Dr Qadri cautioned that scholarships for medical programmes can be difficult to secure, and families should factor this into their financial planning.
Both experts stressed the importance of putting the student’s interests and strengths at the centre of the decision, as a course that does not suit the student can lead to frustration, poor engagement and, in some cases, dropping out.
“Parents should make sure they do not force a child to take a particular course just because they believe it is the better career choice, said Dr Qadri.
At the same time, students may not always have a clear idea of which career or programme suits them. Dr Qadri said psychometric testing can help families understand a student’s interests and strengths before making a decision.
“That is why I think one useful step is to take a psychometric test to understand the child’s interests and strengths, and then make a decision rather than simply imposing a choice,” he said.
Gulf News Edufair is open until Sunday.