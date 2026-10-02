Indian Consul General to inaugurate Gulf News Edufair Dubai today

Edufair features over 20 exhibitors offering courses, study abroad and career pathways
Dr. Emmadi Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Consul General of India to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, will inaugurate the 11th edition of Gulf News Edufair Dubai, which opens today at Shangri-La Dubai, bringing together more than 20 universities, education providers, study-abroad consultants and career service providers from the UAE and abroad.
Running from October 2 to 4, Edufair gives students, parents and graduates an opportunity to explore higher education, international study and career progression options, with opportunities to speak directly with universities and education specialists.
The event follows a successful 10th edition in May, which attracted more than 8,000 visitors. Visitors can compare universities and programmes, explore scholarships and study-abroad options, understand career pathways and seek advice on their next academic or professional qualification.
Exhibitors will showcase industry-relevant courses and programmes designed to equip students with knowledge and skills for evolving career needs, including fields such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data science, engineering, business and healthcare.
For healthcare students, technology is increasingly becoming part of the learning experience.
Prof. Omer Eladil, Professor of Internal Medicine & Director, SIDC, RAKMHSU, said the university is combining traditional teaching with AI-enabled digital technology, immersive learning, competency-based and interprofessional education.
“RAKMHSU wants healthcare students and parents to discover an educational experience that connects strong academic and clinical foundations with the future of healthcare,” he said.
“At Edufair, they can explore how AI, immersive 3D learning, virtual patients, simulation, digital technology, innovative assessment systems, and interprofessional education complement traditional teaching and real clinical experience for best practice,” he added.
Higher education is also becoming more closely linked to career needs, with institutions placing greater emphasis on practical skills and emerging technologies.
Amro Mohamed, Marketing & Outreach Manager, GBS Dubai, said, “Higher education is becoming more flexible, practical and career-focused, with greater emphasis on emerging technologies and skills.” GBS Dubai offers British higher education pathways in AI, cybersecurity, business and healthcare management.
“At Edufair, we hope students and parents will gain a clear understanding of the study options, career pathways and progression opportunities available at GBS Dubai,” he said.
For those considering international education, the decision can extend beyond the choice of university or course. Xavier Augustin, CEO, Y-Axis, Platinum Sponsor of Edufair, said students also need to consider immigration and longer-term career options, including post-study work opportunities, PR timelines and demand for their chosen field.
“International education decisions can no longer be separated from immigration strategy. The families who navigate this well treat the decision as a multi-year plan rather than a single application,” Augustin said.
He added that expert guidance can help translate changing government policy into a coherent, personalised roadmap.
Visitors will also be able to explore new pathways for medical education. Dr Muhammad Yousuf Qadri, Chief Executive Officer, Qadri International Educational Consultancy, said, “At this year’s Edufair, we are excited to introduce medical programmes in new locations and formats, including a unique partnership between leading Greek medical institutions, as well as an accelerated medicine degree in the UK.”
Kanika Nanda, Founder & CEO, Connect To World Consultancy Services, said higher education is moving beyond traditional qualifications towards developing skilled and adaptable graduates.
“Our focus is on connecting students with international education opportunities aligned with emerging industries, technological advancements, and future workforce needs,” she said, adding, “At Connect To World Consultancy Services, we want students and parents to walk away with clarity, confidence, and a personalised roadmap for their educational journey.”
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