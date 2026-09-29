Gulf News Edufair Dubai unveils 2026 seminar agenda

Three-day event to guide students on degrees, careers, AI and global study paths
Gulf News Edufair Dubai has unveiled a comprehensive seminar agenda tackling key questions around higher education, career choices, global study pathways, professional qualifications, AI and the transition from school to university.
Following an extremely successful May edition that attracted over 8,000 visitors, Edufair Dubai returns to Shangri-La Dubai from October 2 to October 4, 2026.
The three-day event will feature seminars and discussions specially designed to help high-school students and candidates pursuing higher education make future-ready academic and professional choices.
From industry-relevant undergraduate, postgraduate and executive programmes across disciplines to new academic trajectories fuelled by AI and rapid technological growth, even in traditional sectors, this edition of Edufair promises to address student requirements in depth.
The event will also give parents and prospective students the opportunity to communicate directly with institutions, academic counsellors and experts, coaching institutes and immigration advisers about coursework and financial aid, career prospects, long-term professional outlook and student life outside the UAE. Visitors can also gain application and internship insights, along with benefits such as special offers and early-bird advantages.
Apart from interacting with education experts, admissions specialists and educators, special seminars will explore issues affecting new and continuing students, from rapidly evolving career trends and global pathways to the choice between professional qualifications and university degrees.
One of the key discussions at this Edufair will revolve around a fundamental question: Is a university worth the time and money? The discussion will explore factors such as comparing course rankings rather than looking only at macro-level university rankings, quality of teaching and industry exposure, and the overall return on investment.
Several exhibitors at Edufair are institutions offering educational opportunities outside the UAE. For students considering these options, questions around tuition and living costs, scholarships, internships, post-university immigration routes, securing appropriate jobs and visas, and quality of life as a student and after graduation all come into play.
Factors such as which countries are best suited to particular industry sectors, local job market trends, global mobility options and university-industry connections are also crucial to choosing the right university. Seminars will tackle these points to provide students and parents with the information they need to make informed decisions.
Yet another section of presentations will deal with professional education, upskilling and employer-focused criteria to future-proof careers. Which sectors value credentials most? What do potential employers look for? Can a university degree be combined with a professional qualification?
For instance, in which sectors do credentials matter? What do potential employers value most? Can you combine your degree education with a professional qualification? There will also be a panel discussion on skills employers prioritise such as clear communication, problem solving, and digital literacy, and how to build a strong portfolio.
Artificial intelligence and its growing universality comprise a separate seminar on its own, where panelists will debate AI skills required across different disciplines, AI literacy versus technical expertise, updating curricula to reflect this new digital reality, using AI responsibly in education, and also human skills that can’t be replaced.
Sessions will offer guidance on what students should do before joining university, managing academic expectations, time and workload, choosing the right level of independence, and building confidence and support networks.
Register now to gain access to over 25 universities, career service providers and study abroad consultants