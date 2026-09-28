Gulf News LevelUP closes inaugural edition, highlighting need for continuous learning

Industry leaders stress upskilling as key to future-proofing workforce
Gulf News wrapped up the inaugural LevelUP in Dubai, drawing a strong turnout of professionals and graduates exploring higher education, specialised qualifications and new skills.
Held on September 26-27 at Dusit Thani Dubai, the two-day education and career exhibition brought together over 20 universities, education providers, industry experts and working professionals, extending Gulf News’ long-standing commitment to education to professionals at different stages of their careers.
The event featured postgraduate and professional programmes including master’s degrees, MBAs, Executive MBAs, PhDs, diplomas and professional certifications. Visitors also attended seminars and expert sessions focused on career progression, emerging skills and workplace requirements.
“We are delighted to have held our first Gulf News LevelUP event. Thank you to all of the universities, organisations, and partners who have made it possible through their passion for education and aspiration,” said Vijay Vaghela, CEO of Gulf News, during the opening of the event.
“At Gulf News, we are proud to support the UAE education sector and to help provide opportunities for people looking to take the next step in their education and professional life.”
Mark Thompson, Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News, said the event highlighted the strong demand among professionals for postgraduate education.
“It has been a pleasure to be at Gulf News LevelUP, the first of its kind. It’s inspiring to see the opportunities on offer from so many fantastic establishments based here in the UAE and to hear about the demand and desire for postgraduate education,” he said.
A key message to emerge from LevelUP was that career progression is not necessarily about simply adding more years of experience or following the latest qualification trend.
For many mid-career professionals, moving into senior leadership can require broader capabilities across areas such as strategy, finance, technology, innovation and organisational leadership. The more important question is therefore what skills or knowledge are missing from an individual’s career path.
Experts encouraged professionals to assess where they want their careers to go, identify their gaps and then choose the degree, certification or course that can help bridge them.
The discussions also highlighted the importance of continuous upskilling and staying relevant as technology and workplace requirements change.
Rather than pursuing a qualification because it is currently popular, professionals should focus on learning that has a clear connection to their roles and ambitions. Whether through a postgraduate degree, professional certification or targeted training in areas such as AI and data, the emphasis is on purposeful learning.
For visitors, LevelUP offered an opportunity to explore those options directly with universities and education providers, while gaining insight into the skills needed to remain competitive and progress in their careers.
Y-Axis is Platinum Sponsor of LevelUP, Knowledge Partner is ACCA, and Finance Partner is Phoenix Financial Training.
Exhibitors include University of Dubai, London Business School, RAKMHSU, Thumbay College of Management & AI in Healthcare, Gulf Medical University, Symbiosis International University Dubai, Middlesex University Dubai, De Montfort University Dubai, BITS Pilani Dubai, Bahrain College of Tourism (Vatel), Up Grad, Curtin University Dubai, SP Jain School of Global Management, Heriot Watt University Dubai, American University in the Emirates, Canadian University Dubai, and F4MG.