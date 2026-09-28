Should you get another degree? Experts at Gulf News LevelUP explain what matters

They highlight when to pursue a degree, certification or AI skills for career growth
The question facing professionals is no longer simply whether to pursue another degree, but which qualification can deliver tangible career value. Educators at Gulf News LevelUP said professionals should weigh an MBA, specialised master’s, certification or micro-credential against employer demand, while choosing qualifications that build on their existing experience rather than duplicate it.
The decision about what to study next should begin with a clear assessment of what a professional already knows, what skills are missing and where the industry is heading. For many, that may mean adding a specialised qualification to an existing degree rather than starting over.
Prof. Amir Zeid, Dean, Thumbay College of Management & AI in Healthcare, said the strongest professional profiles increasingly combine formal education with a broader mix of skills and credentials.
“With the advancement of AI and the availability of programmes and tools both online and on campus, employers are looking at who has the strongest overall portfolio. It is not only about a degree, a micro-credential or a certificate. It also includes other skills, including extracurricular and soft skills. AI has also become an important skill.”
This makes the choice between a degree, certification or micro-credential less about the qualification itself and more about how it adds to an existing career profile.
“A degree is credible proof that you have the knowledge and background. Certifications are like software updates to whatever you already have. You keep adding certifications and micro-credentials to upgrade your skills in a particular domain.”
The same principle applies to professionals who are considering a return to education. Further study does not necessarily require starting again, particularly when a new qualification can connect existing expertise with emerging areas of demand.
“Multidisciplinary degrees can help bridge the gap without requiring people to start their educational journey from the beginning,” Prof. Zeid said.
He cited AI in healthcare programme at Thumbay College of Management & AI in Healthcare as an example, where professionals with medical backgrounds can add AI expertise without abandoning their existing specialisation.
“They already have professional experience and want to bridge the gap with the growing demand for AI.”
The value of an additional qualification ultimately depends on how well it translates into workplace skills. Prof. Zeid said education should include practical exposure, with internships and industry experience helping students apply what they learn.
“It is not only the degree; it is the degree plus the experience and the other things a person has gained throughout their journey.”
Dr Mehmet Erdem Coskun, Assistant Professor, Canadian University Dubai, said recruitment systems are also making it increasingly important for candidates to demonstrate skills that directly match job requirements.
“What people need to do now is show several skill sets and the experience they have, and match those to the requirements of the job.”
He said professionals should also look beyond technical qualifications. “You need experience, good negotiation skills, the ability to sell and communicate, as well as relevant certifications.”
The ability to apply those skills in the workplace is equally important, particularly as AI becomes part of more roles.
“You have to show employers that you can transfer knowledge and skills, use AI technologies and apply them to your work. You may also need a specific certification, depending on your career.”
The growth of AI is also changing the skills professionals need. Dr Coskun said the ability to use technology across different functions may be more valuable than simply adding another narrow specialisation.
For working professionals, he said further study should ideally be combined with continued exposure to the workplace. “An industry can change in six or 12 months, and if you spend 12 months away from your sector, things may have changed significantly.”
He also advised candidates to speak directly to universities before choosing a programme. “Rather than relying only on rankings, professionals should explain their career goals and ask whether a particular programme fits those plans,” said Dr Coskun.
For professionals considering a return to education or a career pivot, Prof. Zeid said the first step does not always have to be another full degree.
“If you are going back to academia or looking to pivot, start by familiarising yourself with tech tools like AI in your own field. AI will not replace humans; it will make humans better across different domains.
“Start by adding AI tools to your toolbox. This will make you more confident in using AI and help you understand what you want to do next. From there, you could consider a micro-credential or certification that bridges what you have been doing with the current needs of the market,” he added.