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Kalba’s first Jashe and Sahnah Festival draws 45,000 visitors, hits Dh1 million sales

Inaugural Jashe and Sahnah Festival beats visitor target fourfold, boosts local producers

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Kalba’s first Jashe and Sahnah Festival draws 45,000 visitors and Dh1 million in sales, showcasing Sharjah’s maritime heritage and opportunities for local producers.
Kalba’s first Jashe and Sahnah Festival draws 45,000 visitors and Dh1 million in sales, showcasing Sharjah’s maritime heritage and opportunities for local producers.
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Dubai: Kalba’s inaugural Jashe and Sahnah Festival generated Dh1 million in sales and attracted more than 45,000 visitors over four days, highlighting the commercial potential of turning traditional food and maritime heritage into new opportunities for local producers.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Kalba City Municipality, the festival concluded on Sunday after drawing more than four times its initial target of around 10,000 visitors.

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Spreading across 4,800 square metres in Al Samar neighbourhood in Kalba’s Al Ghail Suburb, the event brought together more than 85 productive families specialising in traditional seafood dishes and maritime products, alongside 10 government entities and six national fishing supply companies and fish processing facilities.

The turnout provided small producers with direct access to thousands of consumers while creating a marketplace for traditional products associated with communities along the UAE’s east coast.

Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director General of SCCI, said the performance of the first edition marked a significant milestone in the chamber’s efforts to stimulate commercial and tourism activity across Sharjah, particularly in the eastern region.

Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Mazrouei, Director of Kalba City Municipality, said cooperation between the municipality and SCCI helped establish the festival as a heritage and economic platform capable of attracting residents and visitors.

Beyond retail sales, the event sought to help productive families improve their commercial capabilities. Fishing supply and processing companies introduced local producers to modern packaging, grading, sorting and safe fish drying techniques, aimed at raising product quality and added value and helping businesses reach larger distribution channels and wider local and regional markets.

The festival centred on Jashe, traditionally sun dried fish, and Sahnah, a fermented fish condiment closely associated with the food traditions and livelihoods of east coast communities.

Live demonstrations showed visitors traditional methods of catching and drying small fish and transforming them into long established food products, while craftspeople showcased wooden boatbuilding and models of historic vessels including the Boom, Sanbook, Shu’i and Jalboot.

Competitions were also held for adults, families and children aged seven to 15, with categories covering the best Jashe and Sahnah products, innovative dishes and product quality. Organisers said the contests were designed to preserve traditional preparation techniques and pass knowledge to younger generations.

Educational workshops and panel discussions, organised in cooperation with the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority, covered responsible fishing, modern fish drying techniques and marine environmental protection.

The festival also featured folkloric performances and displays of traditional fishing and pearl diving equipment, combining commercial activity with efforts to preserve Kalba’s maritime heritage and develop new economic opportunities around it.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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