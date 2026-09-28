Kalba’s first Jashe and Sahnah Festival draws 45,000 visitors, hits Dh1 million sales

Inaugural Jashe and Sahnah Festival beats visitor target fourfold, boosts local producers
Dubai: Kalba’s inaugural Jashe and Sahnah Festival generated Dh1 million in sales and attracted more than 45,000 visitors over four days, highlighting the commercial potential of turning traditional food and maritime heritage into new opportunities for local producers.
Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Kalba City Municipality, the festival concluded on Sunday after drawing more than four times its initial target of around 10,000 visitors.
Spreading across 4,800 square metres in Al Samar neighbourhood in Kalba’s Al Ghail Suburb, the event brought together more than 85 productive families specialising in traditional seafood dishes and maritime products, alongside 10 government entities and six national fishing supply companies and fish processing facilities.
The turnout provided small producers with direct access to thousands of consumers while creating a marketplace for traditional products associated with communities along the UAE’s east coast.
Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director General of SCCI, said the performance of the first edition marked a significant milestone in the chamber’s efforts to stimulate commercial and tourism activity across Sharjah, particularly in the eastern region.
Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Mazrouei, Director of Kalba City Municipality, said cooperation between the municipality and SCCI helped establish the festival as a heritage and economic platform capable of attracting residents and visitors.
Beyond retail sales, the event sought to help productive families improve their commercial capabilities. Fishing supply and processing companies introduced local producers to modern packaging, grading, sorting and safe fish drying techniques, aimed at raising product quality and added value and helping businesses reach larger distribution channels and wider local and regional markets.
The festival centred on Jashe, traditionally sun dried fish, and Sahnah, a fermented fish condiment closely associated with the food traditions and livelihoods of east coast communities.
Live demonstrations showed visitors traditional methods of catching and drying small fish and transforming them into long established food products, while craftspeople showcased wooden boatbuilding and models of historic vessels including the Boom, Sanbook, Shu’i and Jalboot.
Competitions were also held for adults, families and children aged seven to 15, with categories covering the best Jashe and Sahnah products, innovative dishes and product quality. Organisers said the contests were designed to preserve traditional preparation techniques and pass knowledge to younger generations.
Educational workshops and panel discussions, organised in cooperation with the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority, covered responsible fishing, modern fish drying techniques and marine environmental protection.
The festival also featured folkloric performances and displays of traditional fishing and pearl diving equipment, combining commercial activity with efforts to preserve Kalba’s maritime heritage and develop new economic opportunities around it.