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Sharjah to launch first Jashe and Sahnah Festival in Kalba later this month

Four-day festival to celebrate traditional fishing, local products and maritime heritage

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The four-day festival, which will run until September 27, brings together companies specialising in fishing equipment and fish processing, alongside productive families and home-based businesses.
The four-day festival, which will run until September 27, brings together companies specialising in fishing equipment and fish processing, alongside productive families and home-based businesses.
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Sharjah will launch the inaugural Jashe and Sahnah Festival in Kalba on September 24, bringing together government entities, fishing businesses and local families to showcase traditional foods and practices rooted in the UAE’s east coast maritime heritage.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in cooperation with Kalba City Municipality, the four-day festival will run until September 27 and feature companies specialising in fishing equipment and fish processing, alongside productive families and home-based businesses.

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The event will showcase Jashe, traditionally sun-dried fish, and Sahnah, a condiment prepared from dried fish and spices. Visitors will be able to buy locally produced varieties and learn about traditional preparation methods.

Six government and community entities will participate, including the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority, Sharjah Museums Authority, Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, Environment and Protected Areas Authority, Sharjah Institute for Heritage and Kalba Cooperative Society for Fishermen.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said the festival would support coastal food industries rooted in the heritage of Sharjah’s Eastern Region while demonstrating how traditional practices can be developed into value-added economic products.

Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Mazrouei, Director of Kalba Municipality, said the event was expected to attract families, visitors from across the UAE and international tourists, while supporting community engagement and local economic activity.

The programme will include competitions, educational workshops and sessions on marine sustainability and responsible fishing. Visitors can also learn about catching and drying Al Ouma fish and preparing Sahnah with traditional spices.

Dedicated displays will showcase fishing technologies and boats, while a marketplace will provide productive families with a platform to sell their products.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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