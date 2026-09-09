Four-day festival to celebrate traditional fishing, local products and maritime heritage
Sharjah will launch the inaugural Jashe and Sahnah Festival in Kalba on September 24, bringing together government entities, fishing businesses and local families to showcase traditional foods and practices rooted in the UAE’s east coast maritime heritage.
Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in cooperation with Kalba City Municipality, the four-day festival will run until September 27 and feature companies specialising in fishing equipment and fish processing, alongside productive families and home-based businesses.
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The event will showcase Jashe, traditionally sun-dried fish, and Sahnah, a condiment prepared from dried fish and spices. Visitors will be able to buy locally produced varieties and learn about traditional preparation methods.
Six government and community entities will participate, including the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority, Sharjah Museums Authority, Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, Environment and Protected Areas Authority, Sharjah Institute for Heritage and Kalba Cooperative Society for Fishermen.
Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said the festival would support coastal food industries rooted in the heritage of Sharjah’s Eastern Region while demonstrating how traditional practices can be developed into value-added economic products.
Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Mazrouei, Director of Kalba Municipality, said the event was expected to attract families, visitors from across the UAE and international tourists, while supporting community engagement and local economic activity.
The programme will include competitions, educational workshops and sessions on marine sustainability and responsible fishing. Visitors can also learn about catching and drying Al Ouma fish and preparing Sahnah with traditional spices.
Dedicated displays will showcase fishing technologies and boats, while a marketplace will provide productive families with a platform to sell their products.