More than 85 productive families showcase traditional seafood products in Kalba
Dubai: Kalba’s inaugural Jashe and Sahnah Festival has opened, bringing together more than 85 productive families in a new initiative aimed at preserving the UAE’s east coast maritime and culinary heritage while creating economic opportunities for local producers.
Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in cooperation with Kalba City Municipality, the festival runs until September 27 in Al Samar neighbourhood in Kalba’s Al Ghail Suburb.
The first of its kind event focuses on Jashe, traditionally sun dried fish, and Sahnah, a fermented fish condiment deeply associated with the livelihoods and food traditions of east coast communities.
Spread across 4,800 square metres, the four-day festival brings together more than 85 productive families specialising in traditional seafood dishes and maritime products, alongside 10 government entities, six national fishing supplies companies and fish processing facilities.
Visitors can watch the traditional production process, from cleaning and sun drying small Al Ouma fish to grinding the dried fish with spices and dried lemon to produce different varieties of Sahnah powder.
Beyond preserving heritage, organisers are seeking to develop traditional industries into commercially sustainable products by giving families and entrepreneurs new opportunities to sell, promote and expand the market for their products.
Three competitions with cash prizes form a central part of the festival. The programme began with the Best Jashe/Sahnah Product competition for participants aged 18 and above, with entries required to use authentic local preparation methods.
On Friday, families will compete to create the Best Innovative Jashe/Sahnah Dish, with teams of two to four members required to use Jashe or Sahnah as a clearly identifiable main ingredient.
Saturday will put younger generations at the heart of the festival through the Best Quality Jashe/Sahnah for Children competition for participants aged seven to 15. Children must take an active role in preparing their entries and explain the traditional process and what they have learnt to judges.
Winners of the three competitions will be honoured during the closing ceremony on Sunday.
The festival also features daily educational workshops and awareness activities promoting marine sustainability, responsible fishing and the protection of fish stocks and marine ecosystems.
Modern fishing boats and technologies will also be showcased alongside family entertainment and educational activities, combining traditional knowledge with contemporary developments in the fishing industry.
Supported by media sponsor Sharqiya Kalba TV, the festival is open daily from 4:30pm to 10pm, offering residents and visitors an opportunity to experience local maritime traditions while supporting productive families, entrepreneurs and Kalba’s fishing community.