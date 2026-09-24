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Kalba launches first Jashe and Sahnah Festival to turn maritime heritage into opportunity

More than 85 productive families showcase traditional seafood products in Kalba

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Spread across 4,800 square metres, the 4-day festival brings together more than 85 productive families specialising in traditional seafood dishes and maritime products, alongside 10 government entities, six national fishing supplies companies and fish processing facilities.
Spread across 4,800 square metres, the 4-day festival brings together more than 85 productive families specialising in traditional seafood dishes and maritime products, alongside 10 government entities, six national fishing supplies companies and fish processing facilities.
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Dubai: Kalba’s inaugural Jashe and Sahnah Festival has opened, bringing together more than 85 productive families in a new initiative aimed at preserving the UAE’s east coast maritime and culinary heritage while creating economic opportunities for local producers.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in cooperation with Kalba City Municipality, the festival runs until September 27 in Al Samar neighbourhood in Kalba’s Al Ghail Suburb.

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The first of its kind event focuses on Jashe, traditionally sun dried fish, and Sahnah, a fermented fish condiment deeply associated with the livelihoods and food traditions of east coast communities.

Spread across 4,800 square metres, the four-day festival brings together more than 85 productive families specialising in traditional seafood dishes and maritime products, alongside 10 government entities, six national fishing supplies companies and fish processing facilities.

Visitors can watch the traditional production process, from cleaning and sun drying small Al Ouma fish to grinding the dried fish with spices and dried lemon to produce different varieties of Sahnah powder.

Beyond preserving heritage, organisers are seeking to develop traditional industries into commercially sustainable products by giving families and entrepreneurs new opportunities to sell, promote and expand the market for their products.

Three competitions with cash prizes form a central part of the festival. The programme began with the Best Jashe/Sahnah Product competition for participants aged 18 and above, with entries required to use authentic local preparation methods.

On Friday, families will compete to create the Best Innovative Jashe/Sahnah Dish, with teams of two to four members required to use Jashe or Sahnah as a clearly identifiable main ingredient.

Saturday will put younger generations at the heart of the festival through the Best Quality Jashe/Sahnah for Children competition for participants aged seven to 15. Children must take an active role in preparing their entries and explain the traditional process and what they have learnt to judges.

Winners of the three competitions will be honoured during the closing ceremony on Sunday.

The festival also features daily educational workshops and awareness activities promoting marine sustainability, responsible fishing and the protection of fish stocks and marine ecosystems.

Modern fishing boats and technologies will also be showcased alongside family entertainment and educational activities, combining traditional knowledge with contemporary developments in the fishing industry.

Supported by media sponsor Sharqiya Kalba TV, the festival is open daily from 4:30pm to 10pm, offering residents and visitors an opportunity to experience local maritime traditions while supporting productive families, entrepreneurs and Kalba’s fishing community.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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