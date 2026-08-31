GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Sharjah Al Maleh Festival sales top Dh1.4 million as visitor numbers jump 30%

Four-day festival drew thousands and more than 80 exhibitors to Dibba Al Hisn

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sharjah Al Maleh and Fishing Festival 2026 records Dh1.4m in sales as visitor numbers surge 30%, boosting UAE maritime heritage and traditional industries.
Sharjah Al Maleh and Fishing Festival 2026 records Dh1.4m in sales as visitor numbers surge 30%, boosting UAE maritime heritage and traditional industries.
Supplied

Sharjah: Sales and financial returns at Sharjah’s Al Maleh and Fishing Festival exceeded Dh1.4 million as visitor numbers jumped 30 per cent from last year, highlighting the growing commercial appeal of traditional maritime industries.

The four-day festival, organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Dibba Al Hisn City Municipality, concluded on Sunday at Al Hisn Island in Dibba Al Hisn after attracting thousands of visitors.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

More than 80 exhibitors took part, including over 50 productive families and home-based businesses, 10 companies supplying fishing equipment, marine engines and boats, and around 20 government and private entities.

The event combined the commercial promotion of traditional products with efforts to preserve the UAE’s maritime heritage, particularly Al Maleh, the centuries-old practice of salting and preserving fish.

Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said the festival's growth reflected a shift towards heritage-based economic development in Sharjah’s Eastern Region.

He said efforts were under way to turn traditional maritime professions into a productive economic sector by combining inherited craftsmanship with modern manufacturing, wider distribution and advanced marketing.

The festival provided productive families and maritime professionals with opportunities to sell their products and build partnerships with private-sector companies.

Its main market featured traditional salted and dried fish, while other areas showcased handicrafts, locally grown agricultural produce and traditional food.

Marine businesses displayed navigation systems, engines and fishing equipment, adding a modern commercial component to the heritage-focused event.

Visitors also watched demonstrations of boatbuilding, sail-making and fishing-net production and took part in workshops on traditional pottery, fish salting and pearl diving.

The programme included sessions on sustainable fishing and fisheries conservation, alongside competitions, family activities and traditional maritime performances.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Sharjah

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The festival, which concluded on Sunday, brought together more than 80 exhibitors, including over 50 productive families, 10 companies specialising in fishing equipment and about 20 government and private entities.

Sharjah festival celebrates UAE fishing heritage

2m read
13th edition of the Al Maleh and Fishing Festival at Al Hisn Island in Dibba Al Hisn

What to see at Sharjah's Al Maleh and Fishing Festival

6m read
The Al Maleh and Fishing Festival will begin on August 27, bringing together fishing businesses, traditional producers and government entities in a four-day event aimed at preserving the UAE’s maritime heritage and supporting local industries.

Sharjah’s Al Maleh festival returns on August 27

2m read
The 54-metre bridge spans the Dibba Al Hisn waterway, linking both sides of Al Hisn Island and improving traffic flow, accessibility and mobility while supporting the city's urban development.

Sharjah completes Dh30 million Al Hisn Island bridge

1m read