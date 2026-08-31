Four-day festival drew thousands and more than 80 exhibitors to Dibba Al Hisn
Sharjah: Sales and financial returns at Sharjah’s Al Maleh and Fishing Festival exceeded Dh1.4 million as visitor numbers jumped 30 per cent from last year, highlighting the growing commercial appeal of traditional maritime industries.
The four-day festival, organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Dibba Al Hisn City Municipality, concluded on Sunday at Al Hisn Island in Dibba Al Hisn after attracting thousands of visitors.
More than 80 exhibitors took part, including over 50 productive families and home-based businesses, 10 companies supplying fishing equipment, marine engines and boats, and around 20 government and private entities.
The event combined the commercial promotion of traditional products with efforts to preserve the UAE’s maritime heritage, particularly Al Maleh, the centuries-old practice of salting and preserving fish.
Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said the festival's growth reflected a shift towards heritage-based economic development in Sharjah’s Eastern Region.
He said efforts were under way to turn traditional maritime professions into a productive economic sector by combining inherited craftsmanship with modern manufacturing, wider distribution and advanced marketing.
The festival provided productive families and maritime professionals with opportunities to sell their products and build partnerships with private-sector companies.
Its main market featured traditional salted and dried fish, while other areas showcased handicrafts, locally grown agricultural produce and traditional food.
Marine businesses displayed navigation systems, engines and fishing equipment, adding a modern commercial component to the heritage-focused event.
Visitors also watched demonstrations of boatbuilding, sail-making and fishing-net production and took part in workshops on traditional pottery, fish salting and pearl diving.
The programme included sessions on sustainable fishing and fisheries conservation, alongside competitions, family activities and traditional maritime performances.