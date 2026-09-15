Four-day festival brings together more than 65 local families and businesses
Dubai: More than 65 productive families and home-based fishing businesses will take part in Kalba’s inaugural Jashe and Sahnah Festival from September 24 to 27, showcasing traditional fish products while creating new commercial opportunities for local producers.
Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in cooperation with Kalba City Municipality, the festival will be held across a 4,800-square-metre site in Al Samar neighbourhood in Al Ghail Suburb. Six government entities and six fishing-supply and fish-processing companies will also participate.
The festival focuses on two staples of the UAE’s maritime food heritage: Jashe, traditionally sun-dried fish, and Sahnah, a fermented fish condiment. Organisers said the event aims to preserve traditional practices while turning heritage-based products into drivers of economic and tourism activity.
Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said the initiative reflects the chamber’s efforts to preserve national identity while creating development and business opportunities for entrepreneurs and project owners.
The four-day event will include live demonstrations of traditional fishing and fish-drying techniques, heritage workshops for families and children, and demonstrations of Sahnah preparation using a traditional Minhaz, or mortar and pestle.
Three competitions will offer cash prizes for the best Sahnah product, the best family dish featuring Jashe and Sahnah, and the best Jashe and Sahnah products prepared by children under family supervision.
The festival will also provide producers with a platform to sell traditional and newly developed varieties of Jashe and Sahnah, including products incorporating innovative flavours and ingredients.
Officials said the event would highlight Kalba’s coastal heritage while encouraging younger generations to learn about traditional fishing, sustainable practices and the responsible use of marine resources.