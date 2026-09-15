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Sharjah, Kalba to launch first Jashe and Sahnah Festival on September 24

Four-day festival brings together more than 65 local families and businesses

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
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Three competitions will offer cash prizes for the best Sahnah product, the best family dish featuring Jashe and Sahnah, and the best Jashe and Sahnah products prepared by children under family supervision.
Three competitions will offer cash prizes for the best Sahnah product, the best family dish featuring Jashe and Sahnah, and the best Jashe and Sahnah products prepared by children under family supervision.

Dubai: More than 65 productive families and home-based fishing businesses will take part in Kalba’s inaugural Jashe and Sahnah Festival from September 24 to 27, showcasing traditional fish products while creating new commercial opportunities for local producers.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in cooperation with Kalba City Municipality, the festival will be held across a 4,800-square-metre site in Al Samar neighbourhood in Al Ghail Suburb. Six government entities and six fishing-supply and fish-processing companies will also participate.

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The festival focuses on two staples of the UAE’s maritime food heritage: Jashe, traditionally sun-dried fish, and Sahnah, a fermented fish condiment. Organisers said the event aims to preserve traditional practices while turning heritage-based products into drivers of economic and tourism activity.

Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said the initiative reflects the chamber’s efforts to preserve national identity while creating development and business opportunities for entrepreneurs and project owners.

The four-day event will include live demonstrations of traditional fishing and fish-drying techniques, heritage workshops for families and children, and demonstrations of Sahnah preparation using a traditional Minhaz, or mortar and pestle.

Three competitions will offer cash prizes for the best Sahnah product, the best family dish featuring Jashe and Sahnah, and the best Jashe and Sahnah products prepared by children under family supervision.

The festival will also provide producers with a platform to sell traditional and newly developed varieties of Jashe and Sahnah, including products incorporating innovative flavours and ingredients.

Officials said the event would highlight Kalba’s coastal heritage while encouraging younger generations to learn about traditional fishing, sustainable practices and the responsible use of marine resources.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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