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Lulu opens new store at Kalba Waterfront Mall in Sharjah

Lulu’s 128th UAE outlet brings convenient grocery and essentials shopping to Kalba

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Lulu opens new store at Kalba Waterfront Mall in Sharjah

Sharjah: Lulu has expanded its retail presence in the UAE with the opening of a new LuLu Xpress store near to UAE- Oman border, at Kalba Waterfront Mall in Sharjah, offering residents convenient access to groceries, fresh food and everyday essentials.

The new store was inaugurated by Dr Ahmed Saeed Al Mazrouei, Director of Kalba Municipality, in the presence of Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group; Ammar Albarzanji, Group Chief Financial Officer, Eagle Hills; Amna Al Zaabi, Head of Economic Department Kalba along with other dignitaries and senior officials.

“Our continued expansion across the UAE reflects our long-term commitment to the country and our focus on serving communities with convenient, high-quality retail experiences. With the opening of our 128th store in the UAE, we remain on track to reach 150 stores by the end of this year,” said Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group.

Located within Kalba Waterfront Mall, the new Lulu Xpress has been designed to provide a convenient shopping experience with a comprehensive range of products for customers’ everyday needs.

The store features dedicated sections for fresh fruits and vegetables, deli products, seafood, meat, groceries, food and non-food products, household essentials, home appliances, mobile phones and accessories, along with heavy discounts.

The new outlet also benefits from ample parking facilities at the mall, providing customers with convenient access to the store.

The opening forms part of Lulu’s continued expansion across the UAE, with the Group strengthening its presence through multiple retail formats to serve communities across the country.

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