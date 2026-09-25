Sharjah Central Mall strengthens fashion offering with the opening of Max Fashion

Navaneeth Sudhakaran, General Manager – Dubai & Northern Emirates, Line Investments & Property L.L.C., said, “We are pleased to welcome Max Fashion to Sharjah Central Mall. The addition of the brand further strengthens our retail offering and gives visitors greater choice across fashion categories. As we continue to enhance the mix of brands and experiences at our destinations, we remain focused on creating convenient and engaging shopping environments that respond to the evolving needs of our customers.”