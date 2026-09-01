Dubai: dnata Travel opens premium store at One Central

dnata Travel opens its 15th UAE store as demand grows for expert-led trip planning
Dubai: Dubai travellers now have another option for booking holidays and complex trips in person, with dnata Travel opening its 15th retail store in the UAE at One Central.
The new premium store is aimed at both the business community around One Central and leisure travellers, offering face-to-face travel consultancy alongside access to flights, hotels, cruises, tours, attractions, transfers and tailor-made itineraries.
The opening comes as the travel company says customers continue to seek expert help for more complex and premium trips, even as online booking remains popular.
Meerah Ketait, Head of Retail and Leisure UAE at dnata Travel, said travellers increasingly want personalised support when planning more complicated journeys.
"Travel has become increasingly personal. While customers value the convenience of booking online, many still seek expert guidance when planning complex itineraries, luxury holidays or once-in-a-lifetime experiences," she said.
"We continue to see strong demand for face-to-face travel consultation, particularly within the premium travel segment."
The new store is designed around this approach, with dedicated private consultation spaces where customers can discuss their travel plans with consultants.
Ketait said the new outlet reflects the company's changing approach to physical travel retail. "The opening of dnata Travel One Central reflects the continued evolution of our retail offering," she said.
"We've created a space where customers can sit down with our experts, be inspired, and plan everything from a quick weekend escape to a journey they've been dreaming of for years."
The store offers access to dnata Travel's portfolio of travel products, including accommodation, flights, cruises and tailor-made holidays.
The One Central outlet brings dnata Travel's UAE retail network to 15 stores nationwide. The company said the expansion forms part of its continued investment in its UAE retail presence, while it explores further opportunities to develop its retail offering.
The new store is located on the Ground Floor, Office 4 at One Central, opposite Joe & The Juice. It is open seven days a week from 9am to 11pm.