iPhone fever: Dubai’s biggest sale-day rushes over the years

Dubai’s iPhone launches have long sparked overnight queues outside Apple’s flagship stores
Dubai: Apple unveiled its biggest product lineup of the year at its September 9 “Surprise and Shine” event, led by the iPhone Duo, its first foldable iPhone. The device opens into a 7.6-inch display and starts at Dh8,499 in the UAE. Pre-orders begin at 4pm on October 16, with the phone available in the UAE from October 23.
Apple also introduced the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max, featuring a new 48MP Fusion Main camera with variable aperture, along with Apple Watch Series 12, Ultra 4 and AirPods 5.
Look back at the year in pictures as Apple’s latest launch adds another chapter to the iPhone story.