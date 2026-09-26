The iPhone began its existence as the starting point of a journey that required much like a role-playing-game purchases that complemented the original and made it a little more complete. With the iPhone, for instance, if you had the Mac, it would make your data all part of one universe, making saving, borrowing, and storing information easy on both devices. The chargers, called lightening cables, then were also specific to the product – adding another layer of exclusivity and another way to boast without actually boasting. Just put your charger in a socket – everyone knows which device the cable belongs to. Today, the change in charger style – that move to Type-C chargers – has only added to the aspirational element of it; it’s easier than ever to charge and you only have to afford one.