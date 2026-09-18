iPhone fever returns: Serpentine queues form at Dubai Mall

Launch-day ritual returns as fans queue for iPhone 18 Pro at Dubai Mall
Dubai: The glass doors of Apple Dubai Mall opened to a familiar sound on Friday morning — the murmur of excited shoppers, footsteps shuffling forward and the constant chatter of customers waiting for their turn to get their hands on Apple’s newest iPhones.
Outside the store, the queue stretched in a long, winding line as the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max officially went on sale in the UAE on September 18.
Customers gathered outside the Apple store at Dubai Mall as early as 7am, many waiting patiently as the launch-day rush got under way.
For some, it was less a shopping trip than an annual ritual: arrive early, join the line and become among the first in the UAE to own the latest iPhone.
The scene was instantly recognisable in Dubai, where Apple launches have repeatedly drawn crowds over the years.
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Last year's iPhone launch also produced long queues at the Dubai Mall store, with customers arriving for the first sales of the new models.
This year's frenzy began before the doors opened. Pre-orders for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max opened in the UAE at 4pm on September 12.
Some configurations reportedly sold out in less than 20 minutes.
The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Dh5,099, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Dh5,499. Retailers reported strong demand, with the Pro Max emerging as a favourite and burgundy attracting particular interest.
Some Dubai buyers were even prepared to pay as much as Dh1,500 above the official price to secure the phone on the first day, according to some retailers.
The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Dh5,099 in the UAE for 256GB, while the Pro Max starts at Dh5,499.
The highest-capacity versions can cost more than Dh10,000, making the people standing in the Dubai Mall queue a particularly committed group of early adopters.
For customers trading in older phones, Apple and retailers are offering trade-in credits and instalment plans to soften the cost of upgrading.
The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Dh5,099, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Dh5,499.
iPhone 18 Pro:
256GB: Dh5,099
512GB: Dh5,949
1TB: Dh7,649
2TB: Dh9,349
iPhone 18 Pro Max:
256GB: Dh5,499
512GB: Dh6,349
1TB: Dh8,049
2TB: Dh10,599
UAE retailers say the Burgundy iPhone 18 Pro Max is currently attracting the strongest demand in pre-orders, with the 256GB version particularly popular.
The new signature colour appears to be following a familiar pattern from previous launches, when buyers gravitated towards colours that immediately distinguish the latest iPhone from earlier models.
The long lines are striking because customers do not necessarily need to stand outside an Apple store to buy an iPhone.
Apple offers online ordering and store pickup, while UAE retailers and telecom operators also sell the new models.
Yet launch-day queues have become part of the iPhone's cultural footprint — a physical expression of the excitement surrounding a product that can otherwise be ordered with a few taps on a screen.
At Dubai Mall, the spectacle is amplified by the setting: Apple's sweeping curved storefront, the mall's crowds and the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain area just outside the store. Apple describes its Dubai Mall outlet as a “theatrical experience”, with a balcony overlooking the fountain and Burj Khalifa.