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UAE travellers turn to ski holidays and Arctic escapes this winter

Japan enters dnata Travel’s top five while Finland, France and Georgia gain ground

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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UAE travellers turn to ski holidays and Arctic escapes this winter

Dubai: UAE travellers are increasingly choosing ski holidays, Arctic adventures and colder destinations for winter 2026/27, with Japan entering dnata Travel’s five most-booked international destinations and demand also rising for Finland, France, Switzerland and Georgia.

Booking data from dnata Travel shows all-inclusive ski holidays are gaining popularity among families, couples and groups, while travellers are also seeking Northern Lights trips, winter sports and nature-focused holidays.

Prices across dnata Travel’s featured winter packages range from Dh6,015 per person for a six-night Georgia itinerary to Dh23,750 for a three-night stay in Megève, France.

Japan enters top five

Japan has moved into dnata Travel’s top five international destinations for the winter season to date, helped by demand for its ski terrain, powder snow, food and traditional onsen.

Finland, France, Switzerland and Georgia are meanwhile recording some of the strongest year-on-year increases in bookings and moving higher in the company’s top 20 winter destination rankings.

Finnish Lapland is attracting travellers seeking the Northern Lights, husky and reindeer safaris and experiences above the Arctic Circle, while France and Switzerland continue to draw visitors to alpine destinations including Courchevel, Megève and Gstaad.

Georgia is also seeing increased interest among travellers looking for ski holidays closer to the UAE.

Ski trips start from Dh6,015

Among the winter packages being promoted by dnata Travel, a six-night trip to Georgia starts from Dh6,015 per person and combines stays at the four-star Gudauri Inn and five-star Lopota Lake Resort & Spa.

The package includes breakfast, a three-day ski pass, a two-hour ski lesson, transfers and return flights, with the itinerary combining skiing in the Caucasus Mountains with a stay at Lopota Lake.

A four-night Hokkaido holiday at the five-star Hilton Niseko Village starts from Dh13,455 per person, including breakfast, private airport transfers and domestic and international return flights.

The hotel offers ski-in and ski-out access at Mount Niseko Annupuri alongside an onsen experience.

Travellers looking at the French Alps can choose a three-night stay at Four Seasons Hotel Megève from Dh23,750 per person, including breakfast and return flights.

An all-inclusive four-night holiday at Club Med Valmorel starts from Dh9,655 per person and includes ski passes, ski or snowboard group lessons, shared airport transfers and return flights.

Lapland trip from Dh21,405

A five-night Finnish Lapland itinerary starts from Dh21,405 per person and includes stays at Santa’s Hotel and Santa’s Igloos in Rovaniemi.

The package includes a private Northern Lights hunt by car, a private Arctic Snow Hotel tour with dinner, ice floating beneath the Northern Lights, snowmobile activities, airport transfers and return Emirates flights from Dubai to Helsinki.

Improved flight connectivity is also supporting access to Northern Europe, with Emirates due to launch its Dubai-Helsinki service next month.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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