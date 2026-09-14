How to actually sleep on a long-haul flight

This is the foundation of the kit for travellers whose head tends to fall sideways once they doze. The Cirorld uses memory foam in a semicircular neck support design, with an adjustable construction and removable cover according to available product specifications.mThe useful detail is adjustability. Neck length, seat shape and sleeping posture vary considerably, so a pillow that can sit close to the neck is more useful than one relying purely on bulk. It is support rather than a substitute for a flat sleeping position, but that is exactly the realistic job of a travel pillow.