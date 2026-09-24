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Emirates crew member gets emotional after Indian passenger’s LEGO gift

The heartwarming moment was captured in a video shared on Instagram by user Alyna Jude

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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An Emirates cabin crew member reacts emotionally after receiving a handmade LEGO creation from a passenger during a flight.
An Emirates cabin crew member reacts emotionally after receiving a handmade LEGO creation from a passenger during a flight.
Instagram/Alyna Jude

Dubai: A simple LEGO creation turned into an unexpected and emotional moment aboard an Emirates flight after a passenger decided to gift her handmade creation to a cabin crew member.

The heartwarming moment was captured in a video shared on Instagram by user Alyna Jude. The clip shows the passenger working on a LEGO creation while seated during the flight.

A member of the Emirates cabin crew notices what she is doing and appears to encourage her to continue. Later, the passenger decides to surprise the crew member by handing over the creation as a gift.

The gesture visibly touches the cabin crew member. After looking at the handmade creation, she tells the passenger: “You’re going to make me cry.”

She then asks if she can give the passenger a hug and thanks her for the thoughtful gift.

The brief exchange has since attracted warm reactions online, with viewers praising the passenger for turning an ordinary flight into a memorable moment for the crew member.

Some users described the interaction as wholesome, while others joked about the unexpected LEGO gift and the crew member’s emotional reaction.

The video is another example of how small gestures between passengers and cabin crew can create memorable moments during a flight.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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