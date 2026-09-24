The heartwarming moment was captured in a video shared on Instagram by user Alyna Jude
Dubai: A simple LEGO creation turned into an unexpected and emotional moment aboard an Emirates flight after a passenger decided to gift her handmade creation to a cabin crew member.
The heartwarming moment was captured in a video shared on Instagram by user Alyna Jude. The clip shows the passenger working on a LEGO creation while seated during the flight.
A member of the Emirates cabin crew notices what she is doing and appears to encourage her to continue. Later, the passenger decides to surprise the crew member by handing over the creation as a gift.
The gesture visibly touches the cabin crew member. After looking at the handmade creation, she tells the passenger: “You’re going to make me cry.”
She then asks if she can give the passenger a hug and thanks her for the thoughtful gift.
The brief exchange has since attracted warm reactions online, with viewers praising the passenger for turning an ordinary flight into a memorable moment for the crew member.
Some users described the interaction as wholesome, while others joked about the unexpected LEGO gift and the crew member’s emotional reaction.
The video is another example of how small gestures between passengers and cabin crew can create memorable moments during a flight.