Single mother to an eight-year-old son, Mistry was travelling home after duty
A 34-year-old IndiGo cabin crew member and mother of a eight-year-old child died after a car travelling on the wrong side of the road crashed into the vehicle she was travelling in Mumbai, according to reports.
Kainoor Mistry was travelling from her home to the airport when the accident occurred on Friday. She was reportedly seated in the front passenger seat of the vehicle when the crash happened.
Mistry was placed on ventilator support for several hours following the accident but later died, sources told local media.
Following the crash, cab vendors providing transport services were reportedly issued warning letters instructing them to exercise extreme caution when transporting airline crew.
IndiGo has not publicly commented on Mistry's death. However, according to sources, an airline team has been with her family since the accident.
Mistry was a single mother to a eight-year-old child.
News of her death prompted tributes on social media, with users highlighting concerns about reckless and wrong-side driving.
Several users also raised questions about the safety of transport arrangements for airline crew, while others called for stricter enforcement of traffic rules and driver training.
Authorities are yet to provide further details on the circumstances of the crash or confirm whether any action has been taken against the driver involved.