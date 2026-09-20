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IndiGo cabin crew member Kainoor Mistry dies in Mumbai road crash

Single mother to an eight-year-old son, Mistry was travelling home after duty

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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IndiGo cabin crew member Kainoor Mistry dies in Mumbai road crash

A 34-year-old IndiGo cabin crew member and mother of a eight-year-old child died after a car travelling on the wrong side of the road crashed into the vehicle she was travelling in Mumbai, according to reports.

Kainoor Mistry was travelling from her home to the airport when the accident occurred on Friday. She was reportedly seated in the front passenger seat of the vehicle when the crash happened.

Mistry was placed on ventilator support for several hours following the accident but later died, sources told local media.

Airline team supports family

Following the crash, cab vendors providing transport services were reportedly issued warning letters instructing them to exercise extreme caution when transporting airline crew.

IndiGo has not publicly commented on Mistry's death. However, according to sources, an airline team has been with her family since the accident.

Mistry was a single mother to a eight-year-old child.

Calls for greater road safety

News of her death prompted tributes on social media, with users highlighting concerns about reckless and wrong-side driving.

Several users also raised questions about the safety of transport arrangements for airline crew, while others called for stricter enforcement of traffic rules and driver training.

Authorities are yet to provide further details on the circumstances of the crash or confirm whether any action has been taken against the driver involved.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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