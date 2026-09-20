CCTV captures BMW plunging off Mumbai Coastal Road bridge; 3 dead

Luxury car smashes through barrier, plunges into construction site; 4thoccupant critical
dubai: Three people were killed and another critically injured after a speeding BMW crashed through the edge of a bridge on Mumbai’s Coastal Road and plunged into an under-construction parking area early Sunday, police said.
CCTV footage of the accident shows the black luxury car travelling at high speed before crashing through the roadside barrier and falling from the elevated road.
The accident occurred at around 5.20am as the BMW was travelling from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali.
According to the Coastal Road Control Room, the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle near Lotus Jetty, opposite Lala Lajpatrai College.
The car first struck the edge of the bridge before plunging into an area below where parking construction work was underway.
The impact left the BMW extensively damaged. Its roof was crushed inward, the windshield shattered and the front of the vehicle was mangled.
The car also tore through a signboard hanging from the bridge during the crash.
All four occupants were rushed to the civic-run Nair Hospital, where doctors declared three dead on arrival. The fourth occupant was admitted to the trauma ward in critical condition.
Indian media reports identified two of those killed as Shanay Gajjal, 21, and Dhairya Darshan Seth, 17.
There were conflicting initial reports about the identity of the third victim and the surviving occupant. Police were working to establish their identities and other details surrounding the accident.
Police have launched an investigation to determine how the driver lost control and the exact sequence of events leading to the crash.
The fatal accident comes just weeks after Mumbai Police took action over alleged high-speed racing on the Coastal Road.
On September 3, police registered a case involving six to seven supercars, reportedly including a Lamborghini, BMW M2 and BMW Z4, accused of racing inside the Coastal Road tunnel.
Cases were registered for negligent driving and endangering life or personal safety under Sections 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.