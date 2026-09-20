CCTV captures BMW plunging off Mumbai Coastal Road bridge; 3 dead

dubai: Three people were killed and another critically injured after a speeding BMW crashed through the edge of a bridge on Mumbai’s Coastal Road and plunged into an under-construction parking area early Sunday, police said.

All four occupants were rushed to the civic-run Nair Hospital, where doctors declared three dead on arrival. The fourth occupant was admitted to the trauma ward in critical condition.

There were conflicting initial reports about the identity of the third victim and the surviving occupant. Police were working to establish their identities and other details surrounding the accident.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.