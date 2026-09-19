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Woman found fatally beaten on outskirts of Karnataka field with crying and clinging toddler

Karnataka woman stoned to death; husband and alleged lover arrested

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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photo for illustrative purposes only
photo for illustrative purposes only
AFP

A one-and-a-half-year-old child was left clinging to her mother's bruised and beaten body in the Indian state of Karnataka. The 25-year-old mother had been stoned. Two men – her husband and her alleged lover – have been arrested.

The incident, reported by Indian media, took place on the outskirts of RH Camp-5 in the Sindhanur sub-district. 

According to these reports, a brutally beaten young mother was seen bleeding and gasping for breath while her daughter cried and held on to her. When passers-by called the police, they reportedly took her to hospital for treatment, where she succumbed to her injuries.

An investigation is ongoing. Preliminary findings suggest that the woman, who had been married for four years, was having an affair with a man over the past few months, leading police to believe this was a lovers’ squabble gone wrong.

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