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Expat woman arrested in Oman for killing mother

Police say the incident occurred in Al Khoudh and legal procedures are under way

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
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The woman allegedly attempted to take her own life after the attack, police said.
The woman allegedly attempted to take her own life after the attack, police said.
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Muscat: An Asian woman has been arrested in Muscat after allegedly attacking her mother with a bladed weapon, causing fatal injuries, the Royal Oman Police said.

The incident took place in Al Khoudh in Muscat Governorate, according to a police statement.

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The woman allegedly attempted to take her own life after the attack, police said.

The Muscat Governorate Police Command arrested her in connection with the case. Authorities did not provide further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident or identify either woman.

The Royal Oman Police said legal procedures were being completed.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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