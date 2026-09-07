Central Bank says no claims for withdrawn notes will be accepted after the cut-off
Dubai: Oman’s central bank has given the public until the end of business hours on September 21 to exchange old banknotes, warning that no claims for their replacement will be accepted after the deadline.
The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) urged individuals who still holding expired banknotes from previous issues to complete the exchange process before the cut-off on Monday, September 21, 2026.
The affected banknotes are those issued before the Sixth Series, introduced in 2020, and can be exchanged through all banks operating in the Sultanate of Oman until the deadline, the CBO said.
The central bank stressed that no claims relating to the replacement of the expired notes would be accepted after September 21, effectively making the date the final opportunity for holders to redeem them.
Members of the public who still possess banknotes from the affected series have been advised to approach their banks in advance of the deadline to avoid losing the opportunity to exchange them.
The move forms part of the CBO’s efforts to complete the withdrawal of older currency issues following the introduction of the Sixth Series.
The Sixth Series was introduced in 2020 as part of Oman’s currency modernisation programme, gradually replacing earlier banknote issues in circulation.