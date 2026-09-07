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Oman sets September 21 deadline to exchange old banknotes

Central Bank says no claims for withdrawn notes will be accepted after the cut-off

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Members of the public who still possess banknotes from the affected series have been advised to approach their banks in advance of the deadline to avoid losing the opportunity to exchange them.
Members of the public who still possess banknotes from the affected series have been advised to approach their banks in advance of the deadline to avoid losing the opportunity to exchange them.
Supplied

Dubai: Oman’s central bank has given the public until the end of business hours on September 21 to exchange old banknotes, warning that no claims for their replacement will be accepted after the deadline.

The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) urged individuals who still holding expired banknotes from previous issues to complete the exchange process before the cut-off on Monday, September 21, 2026.

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The affected banknotes are those issued before the Sixth Series, introduced in 2020, and can be exchanged through all banks operating in the Sultanate of Oman until the deadline, the CBO said.

The central bank stressed that no claims relating to the replacement of the expired notes would be accepted after September 21, effectively making the date the final opportunity for holders to redeem them.

Members of the public who still possess banknotes from the affected series have been advised to approach their banks in advance of the deadline to avoid losing the opportunity to exchange them.

The move forms part of the CBO’s efforts to complete the withdrawal of older currency issues following the introduction of the Sixth Series.

The Sixth Series was introduced in 2020 as part of Oman’s currency modernisation programme, gradually replacing earlier banknote issues in circulation.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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