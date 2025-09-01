Oman to launch national payment card to boost financial independence

Card to enhance financial inclusion, reduce reliance on foreign payment solutions
Dubai: Oman’s banks are set to issue a national payment card under the direct supervision of the Sultanate’s Central Bank, marking a significant milestone in the country’s financial and digital payment development.
The new card aims to provide a secure, seamless, and convenient payment experience for consumers and businesses alike.
This initiative represents a key step toward advancing the Sultanate’s digital payment ecosystem and achieving economic self-sufficiency in the payments sector and completing Oman’s strategic journey toward a fully integrated national payment ecosystem.
The card, issued by local banks and licensed payment service providers, enables users to carry out transactions safely and efficiently, both online and at point-of-sale terminals, within a unified national system.
Authorities expect the national card to enhance financial inclusion, reduce reliance on foreign payment solutions, and strengthen the resilience of Oman’s banking and payments infrastructure.
By promoting secure, smooth, and accessible transactions, the program aligns with the Sultanate’s broader vision for sustainable economic growth and digital innovation.
