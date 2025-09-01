GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Banking & Insurance

Oman to launch national payment card to boost financial independence

Card to enhance financial inclusion, reduce reliance on foreign payment solutions

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Oman to launch national payment card to boost financial independence
Bloomberg

Dubai: Oman’s banks are set to issue a national payment card under the direct supervision of the Sultanate’s Central Bank, marking a significant milestone in the country’s financial and digital payment development.

The new card aims to provide a secure, seamless, and convenient payment experience for consumers and businesses alike.

This initiative represents a key step toward advancing the Sultanate’s digital payment ecosystem and achieving economic self-sufficiency in the payments sector and completing Oman’s strategic journey toward a fully integrated national payment ecosystem.

The card, issued by local banks and licensed payment service providers, enables users to carry out transactions safely and efficiently, both online and at point-of-sale terminals, within a unified national system.

Authorities expect the national card to enhance financial inclusion, reduce reliance on foreign payment solutions, and strengthen the resilience of Oman’s banking and payments infrastructure.

By promoting secure, smooth, and accessible transactions, the program aligns with the Sultanate’s broader vision for sustainable economic growth and digital innovation.

Related Topics:
Oman

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Reader raises concern over high-value transaction processed without OTP, blames bank

Dh27,700 credit card fraud claim by Dubai resident

2m read
Al Dhaid Fort: Timeless landmark of Sharjah Heritage

Al Dhaid Fort: Timeless landmark of Sharjah Heritage

2m read
Indian visitors can use their credit cards or UPI payments for anything to do with shopping. But when it comes to property, don't use the credit cards.

Indian tourists can shop using cards - not buy property

3m read
Dubai skyline

UAE growth to accelerate in coming years: Central Bank

2m read